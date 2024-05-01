Key Takeaways Microsoft is retiring the classic Teams app on July 1, 2024, meaning no more updates will be available.

Some features missing in the new Teams app include saved messages, opting out of notifications, and specific search commands.

Despite certain features being removed, others will be revamped, such as Contacts accessible through the People app.

Microsoft recently announced that the classic Teams app is being retired fully on July 1, 2024, and that it won't receive any new updates or improvements after that date. Since then, the firm has been encouraging customers to migrate to the new Teams app, which will be the only desktop client receiving new features after a couple of months. However, as customers begin to switch over, it's important to know what features are absent in the latest client.

What features are currently missing in the new Teams app?

In a support document, Microsoft has outlined all the capabilities that are present in Teams classic but not in the new Teams client. For starters, users will no longer be able to save messages in Teams and cannot opt out of receiving channel post notifications either. Similarly, the following commands are no longer supported in the search box:

/activity

/files

/goto

/help

/join

/keys

/mentions

/org

/saved

/testcall

/unread

/whatsnew

/who

/pop

In addition, the Activity tab is no longer available in chat. Other notable absences include Presenter mode, adaptive card-based tabs in personal apps, third-party and custom sign-in implementations which leverage RunAs or undocumented hooks, the ability to sign out of Teams through the Windows system tray, and the option to choose an EDU-themed team avatar in the Edit Team view in Microsoft Teams for Education.

What features are receiving a revamp?

Although the capabilities mentioned above are going away completely, there are numerous others which will be accessible in slightly different ways. For example, the OneDrive app is replacing the Files app in the navigation bar, and Notes is replacing Wiki. In the same vein, Contacts can no longer be accessed from Chat, instead, you'll need to utilize the People app. Moreover, Teams settings is now a separate app accessible from inside Teams through the More options menu ("...") in the title bar. That's not all though; Microsoft has tons of other changes in store for customers of the new Teams app and you can find out more details in the dedicated support article here.