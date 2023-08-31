Key Takeaways Microsoft has announced that Teams will be unbundled from Microsoft 365 and Office 365 in Europe, allowing new customers to purchase Teams as a standalone product at a reduced price.

Microsoft has committed to improving interoperability with Microsoft 365 and Office 365 apps, making it easier for developers to connect to Teams and migrate data to other platforms.

Microsoft plans to empower third-party applications to host Office web apps, addressing requests from competitors and potentially alleviating concerns held by the European Commission.

Back in 2020, Slack alleged that Microsoft is engaging in anticompetitive practices by bundling Teams in Microsoft 365 subscriptions for business customers, increasing the cost of the plan for users while still making it difficult for them to opt for an alternative since they are already paying for other services and applications included in the subscription. The European Commission (EC) formally began investigating the matter last month, but prior to the regulator revealing its findings, Microsoft has proactively announced some remediations.

Starting from October 1 this year, Teams will be unbundled from Office 365 and Microsoft 365 suites in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland. While existing customers can continue with the current model, new customers will see a €2/month reduction in the subscription's price, with the ability to purchase Teams as a standalone product for €5/month. Existing customers will also have the option to either stick with their current plan and keep renewing it or migrate to the without-Teams suite. You can find out more nitty-gritty details about the pricing changes here.

In another major move, Microsoft will also work on improving the interoperability with Microsoft 365 and Office 365 apps and services, so developers can leverage enhanced documentation and new endpoints to easily connect to Teams and other apps. This will also enable application developers to migrate data from Teams to another competing solution.

Finally, Microsoft will implement a new solution to empower third-party applications to host Office web apps, just like you can open Excel files inside Teams today. The company says that its competitors have requested the Redmond firm to offer a way to enable this functionality rather than painstakingly building one themselves.

These are pretty significant changes, but it will be interesting to see if they mitigate any potential concerns that the EC or competitors to Teams have. The investigation is still in the very early stages, so we'll likely find out more in the coming weeks. It's also unclear if these changes will be expanded globally.