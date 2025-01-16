Summary Microsoft Teams now lets you customize banner notification positions for better focus and productivity.

Users had long requested this change, leading to over 20,000 views and 387 similar questions on the Community website.

The new notification feature is currently exclusive to Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release on Teams Windows client.

Microsoft has some high-impact features planned for Teams users this year. In addition, the software giant also listens to users' feedback to address the pain points and improve productivity applications and services. We've recently seen this in action when Microsoft finally decided to add true dark mode to Excel sheets. Add one more to the list, as Microsoft has finally announced a much-requested notification feature for Teams.

Microsoft Teams now allows you to customize the position of banner notifications

Image: Microsoft

In a Techcommunity blog post, Microsoft has announced that Teams will now allow users to change the position of banner notifications for "greater focus," and "improved productivity." There are four options to choose from: Bottom right, Top right, Bottom left, and Top left. To select whatever best works for you, you need to go to Settings > Notifications and activity > Display and choose the position you want them to appear in.

Teams users have long been requesting Microsoft to "fix" the notification banner position. In a Microsoft Community post, one user complained about notification banners appearing slightly above the bottom right corner. At the time of writing, 387 people also had the same issue, and as many as over 20,000 people viewed the post on the Community website, indicating that many Teams users wanted Microsoft to change the position of notification banners.

Not only did Microsoft push the notification banner a little to the bottom of the right, but it also gave users more freedom to choose the location of banner notifications. However, these notification control options are not available for everyone at this point. It's exclusive to members of the Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release on Teams Windows client. If you're using it and have ideas to further improve Teams notifications, Microsoft encourages you to send feedback by going to Settings and more > Feedback in the top right corner.