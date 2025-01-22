Summary TeamSpeak has released version 6 with a new screen share feature, closing the gap to Discord.

What do you feel when you hear the TeamSpeak "user entered your channel" notification? For some, it's just a basic sound notification; for me, it sends me back to a day when my friends and I were hopping on an audio channel so we could do some 40-man Molten Core raids in World of Warcraft, back when expansions weren't even a thing yet.

So, imagine my surprise when I learned that not only has TeamSpeak clung on for dear life after Discord took over the social gaming scene, but it's actually getting an update that revamps the system entirely. And I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a small part of me that wanted to hop into a TeamSpeak channel one more time.

As announced on the TeamSpeak X account, the company has released version six of its long-standing social platform. It seems that TeamSpeak is trying to take the spotlight off of Discord, as it's adding a new screen share feature that seems to work similarly to Discord's.

That's not all that comes with the update. If you feel the need to pick up TeamSpeak and give it a second spin, then be sure to check out all the patch notes for version six. The new version includes a complete client overhaul and an easier time purchasing servers for your group. If you want to save some cash, you can instead host your TeamSpeak server on a Raspberry Pi for a cool DIY alternative. Alternatively, you could use a NAS to run TeamSpeak instead.