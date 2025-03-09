Like many, I relied on TeamViewer’s free plan for quick remote assistance, but the constant session timeouts and frustrating limitations quickly became unbearable. I needed something reliable, something that wouldn’t cut me off mid-task. Here is where I started exploring the world of remote desktop alternatives to find a solution that prioritizes functionality over limitations (and subscriptions). After trying dozens, I came across RustDesk, and it quickly ticked all the boxes for me.

RustDesk wasn’t just another contender; it was a breath of fresh air. Be it cross-platform availability, customization, privacy, performance, or transparency, RustDesk delivers on all fronts.

5 Cross-platform availability

Control all your devices like a pro

One of the most crucial factors in my search for a TeamViewer alternative was cross-platform compatibility. I often need to connect to machines running Windows, Linux, and even macOS, and having a seamless experience across all platforms is essential. This was a major pain point, along with other alternatives I explored. For instance, I recently tried Microsoft's new Windows app, which showed promise. However, its unavailability on Linux turned out to be a deal-breaker.

Here is where RustDesk truly shines. RustDesk has native apps on Windows, Ubuntu, Mac, Android, iOS, and the web. The only notable omission is ARM64 support for Windows. But looking at its rapid development, we can expect it soon on Windows. Needless to say, it remains my go-to option for controlling my PC from phone or table.

4 Excellent performance

Won’t leave you scratching your head

RustDesk’s performance is truly remarkable. A lot of that is due to its foundation in the Rust programming language. Its lightweight and efficient nature makes it an ideal choice for applications demanding high performance on minimal resource consumption. This translates directly into RustDesk’s smooth and responsive experience.

During my research, I often came across remote desktop tools that bogged down my system, especially when connecting to or from older machines like my Spectre x360 (2017). In comparison, RustDesk feels lightweight and keeps active sessions fluid and lag-free. I can confidently say that it puts far less strain on my system than TeamViewer ever did.

3 Self-hosting options

A major differentiator