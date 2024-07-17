Key Takeaways Smart water bottles help busy people stay hydrated throughout the day, seamlessly integrating with smartphones for tracking water intake.

Cutting edge tech products such as the latest iPhones and best laptops get a lot of attention, but sometimes, the smaller and simpler gadgets are just as important. For example, if you constantly misplace your keys, walk out the door without shutting off the lights, or forget to charge your phone overnight, there are definitely some tech products that can aid you where memory fails. These gadgets range from simple phone accessories to smart home gadgets that can integrate easily into your life.

5 Smart water bottles

Always stay hydrated

Let's be real here, our bodies are quite good at reminding us when we're thirsty. But for those who are super busy, easily distracted, or just frequently don't drink enough water throughout the day, a smart water bottle does make a bit of sense. Most smart water bottles are just regular insulated bottles that have built-in Bluetooth. You connect the bottle to your phone, download the companion app, and start tracking your water intake.

Bottles like the Hidrate Spark Pro track how often you empty or refill the bottle, and periodically send you a notification so that you stay hydrated. Some of these smart bottles can even pair with your fitness tracker or smartwatch. While it may not be the most essential item on this list, a little extra encouragement for staying hydrated can go a long way.

4 Smart thermostats

Essential savings on your energy bill

If you often forget to turn off the heat before heading out, a smart thermostat is a very wise investment. These clever devices can save you a considerable amount of money on your energy bill, since they only heat or cool your home when needed. Most of the smart thermostats out there can handle home heating and cooling systems, and integrate easily into your smart home system.

You can set a schedule to adjust the temperature, remotely control the thermostat from the companion app, and control the thermostat with your voice. Just be aware that not all thermostats work with every home heating and cooling system, and while installation for most is fairly straightforward, you might need some help from a qualified electrician if you encounter any difficulties.

3 Smart Plugs

Turn off appliances remotely

Smart Plugs are a simple and cheap investment that can go a long way towards making your home smarter. They plug into existing outlets, connect to your home Wi-Fi network, and allow you to control devices connected to them from a dedicated app. This functionality is helpful for turning devices on or off remotely, and you can see how this can come in handy if you often leave things plugged in.

If you want to save money on your energy bill, you can even set a schedule for switching certain devices on or off at a specific time. Most smart plugs also integrate with Google Home or Amazon Alexa, so you can remotely control devices connected to a smart plug with your voice. Most of them come in packs of three or four, and they’re usually quite affordable.

2 Smart Speakers

A versatile hub for your smart home

Most of this post revolves around the idea of a smart home setup, and if you’re keen on the idea, consider starting with a basic smart speaker. There are a lot of options out there, such as the Apple HomePod, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home. Whatever ecosystem or speaker you end up going for, you’ll be able to control all your smart home devices by simply using your voice.

Even if you don’t have complementary smart home accessories yet, a smart speaker is plenty useful on its own. It can stream music, provide news updates, set alarms, control your TV, and answer questions. Circling back to the theme of forgetful people, smart speakers are also great for quickly setting reminders or scheduling tasks.

1 Bluetooth Trackers

Never lose your keys again

Bluetooth trackers such as the Apple AirTag and Tile Mate have been popular for a while now, largely because of their versatility. You attach the tracker to anything you want (keys, pet collars, backpacks, etc.), connect it to the accompanying app, and track its location within that app. If you lose the item you attached the tracker to, you can use a map built into the app to find it. Most of these apps will also allow you to play a sound on the tracker, so you can try to look for it by hearing it (if it's nearby, of course).

Apple's AirTag works seamlessly with the Find My app, and there are a lot of creative ways to use an AirTag. However, if you have an Android phone, alternative solutions from companies like Samsung, Tile, and Chipolo are just as good.

Staying on top of things

Within our busy and stressful lives, it's not always easy to stay on top of things. When you have a big meeting the next day, you're more likely to rush out of your home and forget something. While there's no one-size-fits-all tech accessory that can remind you of everything, at least there are some products out there that can help you manage things more easily.