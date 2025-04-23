While I'm pretty clear on which devices I refuse to buy, this doesn't mean I haven't made some unwise buying decisions when it comes to technology. Many times this was because of inexperience or having goals that didn't line up with reality, with me thinking that the gadgets I bought would solve problems I faced.

It wasn't even necessarily bad tech that I was buying, but they were devices that weren't suited to me. As a result, these devices have been sitting around unused and result in me looking at the purchases with regret...

6 A robot vacuum

Not as independent as I'd hoped

Don't get me wrong, I think that robot vacuums are great — but there are some things I wish I knew about them before I purchased one for myself. The major drawback of a robot vacuum is that you still need to do some cleaning around the house to give it space to work.

For example, you need to pick up any errant socks and bits of clothing, as well as any wires that are on the floor. You also need to close off any areas you don't want the vacuum to reach. This isn't a huge task in and of itself, but I initially got a robot vacuum because I live with chronic pain and needed something to help me keep the house clean.

Before running the vacuum, I pick up any charger cables that are touching the floor and pack away shoes and any dirty laundry. But there always seems to be something I miss, and the vacuum inevitably becomes stuck. Over time, I started using the vacuum less and less because I struggled to do the pre-cleaning needed. The maintenance of the vacuum, such as emptying it when it's full, also means that I'm reluctant to use the vacuum when my pain is particularly bad.

As a result, my robot vacuum sits unused most of the time. As much as I like the technology, I struggle with the required upkeep and tasks to get the best performance out of it.