Quick Links Batteries Fire Ice Smartphones

When the weather turns warm as we enter summer, many of us spend a lot more time outside. Whether that's going to concerts, hiking, playing sports, camping, or just cookouts at home, our daily habits shift for a while. But even with this added time spent outdoors, we've become so accustomed to having technology and gadgets around that we still tend to find ways to incorporate them into our summer activities.

My family and I spend our summers running around, going to my kid's sporting events, camping, or going on gravel road rides in our Polaris Razr, and we always try to get away from the tech that requires our attention in favor of some that enhance our excursions. Here are four different types of tech that have become almost essential to my family's summer adventures and could be helpful for yours.

Batteries

Portable power for the win

I've always enjoyed camping, but like many others, my family began spending even more time doing so in 2020 as a way to be together and avoid crowds. Since then, we've remodeled two different enclosed trailers into campers, and it's been wonderful. While our camper is far from luxurious, it does possess some things that make our time outdoors a bit more comfortable. It has a microwave, a 30-gallon fresh water tank, a small fridge, and, of course, an air conditioner. Though I could haul around a gasoline generator, which I did for quite a while, the exhaust smells, it's bad for the environment, the fuel is expensive, and the noise takes away from the peacefulness of nature.

I've converted my entire camper to run off of batteries, and I couldn't be happier.

To get around that, I've tested out and used many excellent portable battery systems. The primary source of power for my camper is an EcoFlow Delta Pro portable power station with an expansion battery. It has excellent power output with up to 3600W and 7200W surge, but what makes this truly great for those with a camper is the integrated 30A RV plug. I can connect one cable to my camper to power everything. Of course, it also has typical AC wall outlets and USB ports, it can be monitored via an app, and I can recharge it with solar thanks to an accessory like EcoFlow's 400W portable panel.

For easier portability when powering smaller devices in areas where the family is hanging out, I like to keep a Runhood Rallye 600 or the BougeRV Flash300 portable power station handy. These are smaller devices that can be carried in one hand with built-in handles and provide plenty of power (up to 600W). They also offer a good selection of ports like AC wall outlets, USB ports, car sockets, and the Flash300 even has a wireless charging pad, which also has a bright area light for illuminating the entire campsite.

The Runhood is more of a flashlight compared to the Flash300, but what makes it unique are the removable battery cells. The Rallye 600 has two 324Wh batteries that can be individually removed and charged. You can also buy additional batteries to keep charged up for a quick swap when the ones in the unit start to get low. Even better is that Runhood makes modules that snap onto the individual batteries to give them either USB ports or an AC outlet for a more compact power supply on the go.

Portable power stations aren't cheap — at least not good ones. When you're messing with batteries of these capacities and the output levels this kind of device can provide, make sure you are going with a reputable brand. Not only do I rely on these devices for planned outdoor excursions but also for unexpected power outages from summer storms in Kansas. Aside from these larger power stations, I also like to keep some of the best portable chargers for easy power to charge up things like phones.

Fire

Not just for cooking

I started using the BioLite FirePit+ last summer, which is a cool, portable fire pit that is relatively compact, weighs just 19 pounds, and has some really nifty features. First is how it works to build a fire. Whether you're using charcoal, a pre-made self-contained fire log, or traditional firewood, you put your fuel source in the pit on a grate. The outer part of the unit is metal mesh to let air in, but it also just looks nice and lets the heat radiate out. If you want to cook on it, there's a hand metal grate that you can slide over the top.

While that's all well and good, what makes it really stand out is the included battery pack, which contains a fan and USB ports for charging other devices. When attached to the end of the FirePit+, that 12,800mAh battery drives a four-speed fan to pump air into ventilated tubes that run under the grate holding the fuel source and near the top of the pit. By pushing air out of those tubes, you can get a fire going fast and lasting longer. It also helps to reduce smoke, so sitting around the fire in the cool night air doesn't become a struggle.

Ice

Well, that lack thereof

Portable power coolers aren't anything new. These rolling refrigerators attached to a cooler are great for keeping food and drinks cold without the need for ice. But, as technology has improved, along with battery tech, we've seen some really impressive advances in this area recently. The last thing I want to worry about when camping is if we have enough ice to keep the things that we can't fit into our mini fridge cold. So, for this year, I've employed two different power coolers to help ease that stress and improve our outdoor adventures.

One is the Anker EverFrost 40, made by Anker, which produces some of the best mobile accessories like chargers, cables, and phone mounts for many of the best phones. The unit I have is the 43L model, but it comes in 33L and 53L versions, too. While all three can be a fridge or a freezer, the largest model can do both at the same time when using the included divider.

Portable power coolers have become one of the most essential parts of summer adventures for my family.

All models have built-in wheels and a fold-out table that doubles as a handle to roll the cooler around. Each model also features a removable 299Wh battery that has two USB-A and a USB-C port to charge up your mobile devices. Like most gadgets these days, the Anker EverFrost has an app to monitor the battery level and adjust temperatures.

As for charging and powering the cooler, it comes with adapters to charge via a wall outlet or from your vehicle. But what makes it perfect for summer outings is that it can charge via solar. I have been using the Anker 625 Solar Panel, which is rated at 100W. It plugs directly into the battery and can charge it from zero to one hundred in under four hours.

The other cooler that I've taken a real liking to is the EcoFlow Glacier. It is a 38L unit that, like the Anker EverFrost, has a removable battery for charging gadgets in or out of the cooler. You have the same options for powering the Glacier, too, whether it be from a wall outlet, car socket, or solar. What I really like about this cooler is that it comes with a divider that can snap into the inside of the cooler lid for storage, but when installed, it allows you to set two individual temperatures for freezing or cooling.

However, that isn't the only trick the Glacier has going for it. While you don't have to bring ice with me to keep food and drinks cold, what if I want to put ice in a drink? Well, I could bring some with me and put it in the freezer, or I could have the cooler make it for me. Yeah, there's an ice maker built directly into the cooler. It can make 18 cubes in about 12 minutes. When done, the cooler will beep at you or alert you on your phone if you connect the app to it. There's a handy ice tray that lifts out to remove the ice and a little cutout to pour the ice from the tray. You don't even need to touch it with your hands!

Smartphones

For more than just communication

When I go camping, I want to disconnect from the world as much as possible. But, in reality, having a phone to contact someone should there be an emergency is important. I also bring along a phone for playing music on my favorite Bluetooth speakers like the Victrola Music Edition 2 or Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3.

While I could take almost any smartphone with me to stream music, what I really love to do is take photos of the surrounding scenery and the beautiful night sky. For that, I employ some of the best smartphone cameras around: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro.

Even though I'd prefer not to have a smartphone with me while camping, it is necessary for emergencies and great for capturing photos of nature.

I don't typically use accessories, but when I need long and steady exposure times, I'll bring a collapsible tripod with a smartphone mount. But when space is at a premium when camping, I turn to the Peak Design Everyday Case for the aforementioned phones. This case is one of the best MagSafe accessories for Android phones since it works with excellent attachments from Peak Design. I specifically like the Peak Design Mobile Tripod that folds flat when not in use and magnetically attaches to the case for a fast and steady starry sky-shooting rig.

Tech can be good for the outdoors, too

While we like to disconnect from tech during the summer, some gadgets have become indispensable for me and my family. Whether we're camping, cooking out at home, or traveling for sporting events, all of these items make for a better experience without taking away from the goal of the moment — to relax, enjoy nature, and spend time with those I love. It's amazing what can happen when you have the right pieces of tech, even in those "non-tech" moments.

​​​​​​​