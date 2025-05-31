Whether you’re hiking a mountain trail, flying overseas, or camping off-grid, having the right tech can make or break your trip. Good travel gear is lightweight, multipurpose, and durable. The focus here is convenience, entertainment, and peace of mind without overstuffing your bag. These are eight essential pieces of tech that should be in your backpack for any adventure.
5 inexpensive accessories that make any handheld feel like a full gaming desktop
With just a few budget-friendly add-ons, you can transform your handheld into a desktop-class gaming machine.
8