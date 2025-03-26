The world of tech often follows trends, even if those trends aren't terribly useful. Currently, most of those trends in the PC hardware sector are focused on the use of AI, whether that's AI PCs or learning models that run on the best GPUs, although there are some other trends for those who are terminally bored with AI everything. The thing with tech trends is that they're often far-future-focused, and that means they need more powerful hardware to run.

Sometimes, they're rolled out way before their time, and it's up to the market and the companies that got on board to make it into a reality. When that happens, PC hardware gets obsolete really fast, as the new technologies require dedicated hardware to work. It's happening right now with some major trends in the industry, some that are relatively new and some that have been trending for a decade or more.

Related 4 technology trends for PCs in 2025 One thing you can always count on when it comes to PCs is new trends to follow every year

5 Rising ray tracing adoption

You won't be able to get away from real-time light effects