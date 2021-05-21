This lesser-known budget phone is also getting an Android 12 Beta

Google officially dropped the much-awaited first beta of Android 12 at Google I/O 2021 on Tuesday, and lucky Pixel owners can already try out all the latest features introduced in the newest software for themselves. Shortly after the release of Android 12 Beta 1, we saw a flurry of announcements from multiple OEMs releasing a similar beta for their own flagships. From OnePlus and OPPO to Xiaomi and ZTE, nearly every major Android OEM has joined the beta party. Now, a lesser-known smartphone brand, Tecno, has come knocking on the door to join this elite league. The company has just released an Android 12 Beta 1 for its Camon 17, a budget smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

For starters, Tecno is one of the lesser-known Chinese smartphone brands that mainly focus on selling affordable smartphones in developing and emerging countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, etc. Although an OEM like Tecno releasing an Android Beta for its budget smartphone might sound amusing to some, this isn’t the first time this company has pulled off this feat. Last year, the Tecno had released an Android 11 Beta 1 for its budget smartphone, Pouvoir 4, making it the first smartphone with a MediaTek SoC to receive it.

If you own this phone, you can get your hands on the most cutting-edge version of Android right now. If you want to give it a shot, you can download the Andriod 12 Beta 1 zip corresponding to your model from the link given below. For installation, you’ll need to use a firmware package tool that utilizes the low-level download mode of the MediaTek chipset. If you want to go back to Android 11, you’ll need to flash the rollback package in the same manner.

Download Android 12 Beta 1

Rollback package

As you can tell, this build is intended for developers and power users only; nonetheless, it’s quite exciting to see the latest Android beta making its way to a budget phone.