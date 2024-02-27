Key Takeaways TECNO unveils the MEGABOOK T16 Pro laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.

The device features 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIE 4.0 SSD, and a 99.99Wh battery.

TECNO PC Manager integrates AI elements for enhanced user experience and productivity.

TECNO has been making waves for several years now, bringing much sought-after features to their flagship devices, all at an affordable price. MWC 2024 sees that brand showcasing its latest AI laptop, following the 2023 TECNO MEGABOOK S1 (review here), which debuts with a heap of features that really set it apart at this year's Barcelona tech expo.

Introducing the TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro AI laptop

The MEGABOOK T16 Pro (or to give it its [mouth]full title TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra) launches with a range of exciting features and specs. Most eye-opening is the inclusion of Intel’s powerful Core Ultra 7 processor; the first time any brand has deployed the processor in a laptop.

This chip only saw the light of day in December 2023, so it is impressive that TECNO’s new laptop leverages the latest Intel processing technology. There is also the option to buy the device with a Core Ultra 5 chip instead.

Alongside the processor, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro comes with a nifty 32GB LPDDR5 RAM (also available as 16GB), and a spacious 1TB PCIE 4.0 SSD (which also comes in a 512GB capacity if you don’t want to splash too much cash).

The T16 Pro battery is equally noteworthy. Not only does it possess a 99.99Wh capacity, it comes with a 100W GaN charger, which ensures peak productivity for up to 22 hours on a single charge.

The screen also packs a punch, offering a 16:10 ratio, 16-inch, 2.5k display. This, in turn, delivers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, so it is good for absorbing entertainment as well as delivering peak productivity performance.

TECNO PC Manager integrates AI elements that aim to make the user experience as smooth and effortless as possible. TECNO says it utilizes an “acceleration algorithm [through] the built-in Intel® Core™ Ultra CPU and NPU to enhance productivity while maintaining user privacy and flexibility.” Users will find they can create AI images without even leaving their OS, for example. It is all built into the device already.

In all, we seem to have a very capable workhorse on our hands. You can check out the other devices TECNO has on offer at MWC 2024 in our dedicated article.

The TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro: Coming soon

The TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro will launch later in the year; as of now, we don’t have a firm release date. But, from what we’ve seen at MWC 2024, the T16 Pro will cause quite the stir when it lands in stores.