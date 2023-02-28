It's that time of year again when journalists and tech enthusiasts descend on Barcelona for Mobile World Congress. This year, the event is taking place over four days, and although it's only its second day, we've already seen some exciting announcements. Tecno, a company you might have never heard of, is not only launching its latest smartphone, but it's also launching its first foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold 5G.

The Phantom V Fold 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor that will be paired with 12GB RAM and have an internal storage option of either 256GB or 512GB. When it comes to the display, you get a large 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen on the outside and a 7.85-inch 2K+ AMOLED folding display on the inside. When it comes to its look, the Phantom V Fold 5G has a fairly muted look, but does come in both white and black color options. Perhaps what gives the smartphone some character is its eye-catching rear camera.

The large circular rear camera hump isn't unique, as we've seen the design pop up on a couple smartphones from Vivo and others. But regardless, it's still quite a nice look and better yet, hosts a triple camera array that houses a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto, and 13MP ultrawide camera. When it comes to the battery, the device comes with a 5,000mAh capacity with support for 45W fast charging. Unfortunate, the company has not stated how much battery life we can expect when it comes to daily use.

While this is certainly an exciting release for Tecno, the foldable smartphone competition is quite fierce, especially if you're launching this product outside the United States. But, with the right set of features and more importantly, the right price, this could become one of the more interesting smartphone to launch at Mobile World Congress this year.