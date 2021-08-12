TECNO Launches Premium PHANTOM X Flagship with Polished Design and Powerful Camera

Recently, TECNO has launched its first premium flagship phone called the PHANTOM X. It’s a milestone for TECNO, a global expert dedicated to bringing the latest technology and innovative designs to consumers in emerging markets. Let’s take a close look at TECNO’s Breakthroughs in “Premium” with PHANTOM X.

““With PHANTOM, rules are challenged, broken, and redefined.”” General Manager of TECNO, Stephen Ha

The Pursuit of Beauty in Design

PHANTOM X represents great breakthroughs in design with exquisite details. PHANTOM X features a 3D borderless screen and uses this unique arc design at the right angle of 36.5° to fit perfectly in the user’s hand. This phone is on the larger side with a 6.7″ display, making it a perfect device for consuming media. TECNO has put a big focus on making this display “borderless” by having the screen continue to bend at the edges, up to 70° of an angle. This creates an unbounded visual experience where images and videos bend off the side of the phone, into infinity.

Flip the phone around and you’ll see the new innovative silk glass back cover. This material was created based on a series of complex tests and manufacturing procedures, which resulted in this “silk delicacy” and “glass sparkle”. This etched textured design shows vertical refined lines, giving a fantastic and premium look to the design of the phone. The intensified efforts on exquisite design details are totally worth it due to the premium flagship quality that TECNO has promised to meet for its users.

PHANTOM X comes in two different color options which include Van Gogh’s Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer. Both color options have a very unique look, emphasizing the silk glass material used on the back of the phone.

The camera is a vertically stacked row of lenses housed in a sleek metallic rising. Placed in the direct center of the device, it creates a symmetrically balanced design. The power and volume buttons share the same color as the camera bump and are placed on the right side of the phone.

A Big Leap in Camera Performance

To create a powerful photography experience on the PHANTOM X, the phone was fitted with a back camera made up of three sensors. The front camera has dual sensors to capture large images that bring out the best details in your selfies.

PHANTOM X adopts an industry-leading 50MP Ultra-Night Camera with a 1/1.3-inch ultra-large sensor, enabling users to capture crisp large resolution images, even in difficult lighting. The sensor can take in 33% more light from the environment compared to cameras featuring a 108MP camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor.

Even the selfie camera supports super-high-resolution images, with a 48MP sensor. Your selfies can now have the same quality as many other back-facing cameras. The selfie camera is perfect for both individual or group selfies, with the AI-assisted 105° ultra-wide angle lens. The camera is able to detect when your selfie includes multiple people and will suggest you switch to the ultra-wide lens. It’s a helpful and convenient software feature that ensures your selfies are taken with the proper sensor.

As for the important portrait photo performance, PHANTOM X uses a 50mm focal lens to present the Golden Portrait natural images without distortion, capturing and enhancing the quality.

With PHANTOM X’s Super Night Mode, night photography is now effortless, even for casual photographers. When you’re shooting in dark environments, even with light as low as 0.1 lux, PHANTOM X is able to bring more vivid details than the naked eye with the algorithm-enabled camera by utilizing AI segmentation and night protection. Also, you can have elegant portraits in the glorious night view with the help of Super Night Portrait.

Powerful Performance and Extraordinary Care

Users who rely heavily on mobile phones, no matter for work or play, will be able to take full advantage of the large storage capacity, powerful battery, as well as an efficient UI and OS design from PHANTOM X. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery has a large 4700mAh capacity, ensuring that you’ll be able to use your device all day. When it’s time to charge your phone, 30 minutes of charge can get you up to 70% battery life, with the 33W flash charger.

TECNO believes the premium flagship should also differentiate with its exclusive care and service for users, apart from the unique design and powerful performance. For example, TECNO accurately identified and provided a premium service in data security and privacy protection via PHANTOM X. It provides safety measures like Peek Proof and App encryption hiding to protect privacy. The anti-theft function can help alert and remote lock the device when users accidentally lose the phone. The ultra-thin under-screen fingerprint allows users to unlock PHANTOM X in less than 0.4s, which is an optimum unlocking speed without compromising on security.

PHANTOM X offers an exclusive service, covering a 100-day Accidental Screen Damage Protection Warranty. Users can access the official website www.mobile-phantom.com which is tailored for PHANTOM X customers to take full advantage of the after-sales service.

PHANTOM X Specs Display 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED Chipset MTK G95 RAM 8GB Main Camera 50+13+8MP Selfie Camera 48+8MP Battery 4700mAh Storage 256GB OS HiOS 7.6 Based on Android 11

We gave PHANTOM X our recommended award this year because it has an impressive list of specs with elegant and modern design and powerful camera performance.

The PHANTOM X from TECNO is a bold move for the company and a fresh edition to the smartphone marketplace. This new phone is set to be the leading device to bring innovative features like the 3D borderless display and silk touch glass design to the industry. We are very excited to see what TECNO has in store for the future.

We thank TECNO for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.