Phantom, a premium sub-brand of Tecno, announced the Phantom X2 Pro 5G and Phantom X2 5G back in December. These phones are next-gen flagships that deliver a premium smartphone experience. Both models pack impressive internals, such as MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset and a gorgeous, curved AMOLED display, along with some unique smart features and an eco-friendly design. The Pro model even features a retractable portrait lens.

Even without the upgrade to the Pro model, the Phantom X2 series stands out in a big way, which is why we select these phones as our Pioneering Smartphones in 2022.

PHANTOM X2 5G series: Specifications

Specifications PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G PHANTOM X2 5G Build Glass and metal sandwich

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Glass and metal sandwich

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions & Weight 164.6 x 72.7 x 8.9mm

201g 164.6 x 72.7 x 8.9mm

201g Display 6.8-inch AMOLED

FHD+

120Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio

HDR10+ support 6.8-inch AMOLED

FHD+

120Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio

HDR10+ support SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,160mAh battery

45W fast charging 5,160mAh battery

45W fast charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP 1/1.3" large format main camera

Ultra-wide: 13MP ultra-wide

Portrait: 50MP f/1.49 Retractable Portrait Lens 65mm focal length 2.5x optical zoom 18.9cm depth of field

Primary: 64MP RWGB main camera

Secondary: 13MP ultrawide

Tertiary: 2MP depth Front Camera(s) 32MP 32MP Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi dual-band 5G

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi dual-band Software HiOS 12 based on Android 12 HiOS 12 based on Android 12 Other Features IDA Engine 3.0

AI-Gallery 5.0

Super Files

Smart Scanner

Smart Panel 3.0

Master of Language 2.0 IDA Engine 3.0

AI-Gallery 5.0

Super Files

Smart Scanner

Smart Panel 3.0

Master of Language 2.0

Impressive camera hardware with the world's first retractable portrait lens

One of the Phantom X2 Pro 5G's showstopper features is its innovative retractable portrait camera lens. The tech allows users to capture stunning portraits with optical bokeh without needing a DSLR or another professional camera. Bokeh is tough to capture on smartphone cameras (although image processing software can help achieve this effect), but this 65mm lens has a 2.5x optical zoom and a large f/1.49 aperture, which creates a shallow 18.9cm depth of field that helps with creating professional-looking images.

In addition to the groundbreaking portrait camera, the Phantom X2 Pro 5G has two additional cameras that are just as praiseworthy, including a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide shooter. The 50MP main camera boasts a high transmittance 7P lens and a large GNV 1.2µm 1/1.3-inch sensor that increases light sensitivity by 10%, which helps users capture shots with great detail even in low light conditions.

The regular PHANTOM X2 5G also boasts impressive camera hardware, including a 64MP main camera with a 5P + 1G glass lens for increased transmittance and reduced glare. The camera also has an RGBW sensor, which adds white pixels to the traditional RGB pixel arrangement and improves light intake by 60%.

Both phones also feature an upgraded Super Night photo mode that further reduces noise, along with a new Beautification Mode that lets users adjust natural features to their liking and apply upgraded makeup filters.

Powered by MediaTek’s flagship chipset

In terms of performance, the Phantom X2 series does not disappoint. It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset based on TSMC's 4nm process. This is a flagship-level chip featuring powerful Arm Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 CPU cores, and a Mali-G710 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of superfast UFS 3.1 flash storage, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience, no matter what tasks you throw at the phone. Whether you're playing the latest games, streaming movies, or running multiple apps at once, the Phantom X2 series won't let you down.

The unique unibody double-curved design is a sight to behold

The Phantom X2 series also stands out with its unique unibody, double-curved design that integrates the screen and back panel with a thin metal middle frame, creating a smooth and seamless look. On the front, the phone has a gorgeous 6.8-inch, curved AMOLED display, which is perfect for watching movies, playing games, or reading. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures everything you see on the screen is super smooth and responsive, while the 20:9 aspect ratio provides a more cinematic experience when watching videos. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability, ensuring it can withstand accidental drops and wear and tear during everyday use.

Battery life is another area where the Phantom X2 series shines. The 5,160mAh marathon battery is enough to keep you going all day long. And when it does start to run low, the phone's 45W fast charging support means that you can quickly top it up and get back into action in no time.

On the software front, the Phantom X2 series runs HiOS 12 based on Android 12. This is highly optimized for the phone and offers a range of innovative and powerful features, including IDA Engine 3.0, which boosts cellular speeds by 45% and Wi-Fi downlink speeds by 300%, AI-Gallery 5.0 with intuitive and organized album features and editing functions, and intelligent face recognition.

HiOS also includes several unique smart features to make your life easier. With Smart Panel 3.0, users can access features like AI subtitles, page translation, and simultaneous interpretation in Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Master of Language 2.0 is another handy feature that helps to break down language barriers with page content, photo, and face-to-face translations. There's Super Files, which automatically extracts text from a photo of a document and converts it into an editable file, and a File Correction feature that automatically corrects and adjusts documents that have been photographed, ensuring that they are correctly formatted and easy to view.

Eco-friendly products help you feel good about your purchase

Phantom has also unveiled a special edition model called the Phantom X2 Pro 5G Eco-Friendly Edition, which boasts a pioneering environmentally-friendly back cover. Each cover contains 14.4% recycled material and reduces carbon emissions by up to 38% compared to virgin plastics. Phantom is committed to environmental protection and hopes its efforts to create eco-friendly products will encourage consumers worldwide to embrace sustainable lifestyles. The PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Eco-friendly Edition is just one example of the company's commitment to sustainability and its efforts to create products that have a minimal environmental impact.

Why we name the Phantom X2 series our Pioneering Smartphones

The Phantom X2 5G and Phantom X2 Pro 5G are truly pioneering smartphones thanks to their envelope-pushing hardware and advanced features. The Pro model, in particular, stands out with its innovative retractable portrait lens, which allows users to capture stunningly pure optical bokeh, without needing a professional camera. Both models are powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset, have large main cameras, feature 12GB RAM, and sport a gorgeous curved AMOLED display. They both also have 5,160mAh marathon batteries with 45W fast charging support. The HiOS 12 skin, based on Android 12, is also highly optimized for the phone.

With all of these features, the Phantom X2 Pro 5G and X2 5G are sure to be a top choice for smartphone enthusiasts anywhere.