In today's increasingly interconnected world, the importance of inclusivity cannot be overstated. Every individual deserves to be seen and represented accurately, regardless of their ethnicity or skin tone.

TECNO, the innovative technology brand with a global presence, has recognized this need and taken a significant step towards fulfilling it. Having worked with BBC StoryWorks, TECNO has unveiled "Portrait for Everyone", a groundbreaking short film that showcases their Universal Tone technology and its transformative impact on multi-skin tone imaging.

What is Universal Tone Technology?

Source: TECNO

Universal Tone is TECNO's advanced AI-powered multi-skin tone imaging technology which combines three powerful engines: Multi-Skin Tone Restoration Engine, Local-Tuning Engine, and AI-Powered Computational Portrait Engine. It not only ensures that users' portraits accurately represent their unique skin tones but also delivers fully enhanced portraits that cater to consumers’ individual preferences.

It also takes into account diverse real-world scenarios of different regions, including lighting conditions, geomorphological landscapes, color temperatures, and more, resulting in portraits that resonate authentically with the world around them.

TECNO collaborated with the School of Design at the University of Leeds to jointly advance the application of color science to TECNO's multi-skin tone imaging system. Together, they are developing a more inclusive color card, incorporating unbiased data to train an advanced AI system explicitly designed to capture the beauty of diverse skin tones.

What is Portrait for Everyone?

The short film shows how TECNO is committed to pushing the boundaries of smartphone imaging. They believe that everyone's unique beauty should be captured and celebrated. It features insightful narratives from esteemed professors who partnered with TECNO in developing Universal Tone, shedding light on the innovative technology's evolution and the critical role it plays in the world of photography.

"Portrait for Everyone" delves into the challenges faced by portrait imaging over the years. Issues such as overexposed or desaturated images often fail to accurately portray the rich diversity of skin tones. Moreover, AI-powered solutions, while promising, were frequently marred by historical biases in their training data.

To address these challenges, Dr. Kaida Xiao, in the film, articulated the importance of this collaboration, stating, "TECNO and I embarked to explore the potential of technology to better reflect a variety of skin tones. With the help of unbiased data, we could help integrate more advanced AI into TECNO's camera system, specifically trained to capture the beauty of diverse skin tones."

Technology for the future

Jack Qiu, Shaw Foundation Professor of Media Technology at Nanyang Technological University and TECNO's Advisor on Asian Skin Tone and Portrait Aesthetic, emphasized the importance of cultural nuances in photography.

He said, "By enriching the imaging capabilities of TECNO's camera from this specific cultural dimension, we hope to add layers of emotional and aesthetic richness to every shot, making each one a mirror that reflects and respects its origin."

TECNO's "Portrait for Everyone" is not just a technological advancement; it is a reflection of the brand's core values—dedication to inclusivity, customer-centricity, and a globalized strategy that caters to the diverse requirements and preferences of consumers worldwide.

As technology continues to evolve, TECNO remains at the forefront, inviting consumers to embrace the power of Universal Tone. In this future, the authentic self will shine brightly and boldly, and every individual's story will be heard and celebrated.