TECNO is thrilled to unveil its latest offering for mobile gaming enthusiasts: the TECNO POVA 5 Series, which includes the POVA 5, POVA 5 Pro 5G, and POVA NEO 3, with Free Fire Special Edition in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America

The groundbreaking collaboration between TECNO and the popular battle royale game Free Fire promises to take your gaming experience to new heights. The TECNO POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition boasts cutting-edge features and a stunning design, presenting its significant advancement in mobile gaming.

As a Free Fire Special Edition, the TECNO POVA 5 Series comes pre-loaded with exclusive Free Fire content and features. From the packaging to the software, immerse yourself in the world of Free Fire with custom wallpapers, themes, and ringtones inspired by the game.

The device also comes with exclusive in-game rewards, making it a must-have for all Free Fire enthusiasts.

Unleash your power with the POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition

With the TECNO POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition, you can unleash your gaming potential like never before. Powered by a robust MediaTek Helio G99 processor, this smartphone delivers exceptional performance, ensuring smooth and lag-free gameplay.

The processor is optimized for gaming, allowing you to experience the thrill of battle with incredible speed and precision.

But, aside from a powerful processor, you can experience gaming in a whole new light with the TECNO POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition. Boasting a large 6.8-inch Full HD+ display, every detail of the game comes to life, offering immersive visuals and vibrant colors.

The high refresh rate ensures seamless graphics, enabling you to react swiftly to every in-game situation.

While many modern smartphones boast impressive features, what very few do is offer any kind of sustainable battery life. With the TECNO POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition, you can ensure a low battery will never hinder your gaming marathon.

Source: TECNO

It comes equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing extended gaming sessions without interruption. Whether you're battling it out with your squad or exploring vast virtual worlds, this smartphone will keep you powered up all day long.

Capture every victory

Share all your triumphs and memories with the world using the TECNO POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition's advanced camera system. With a 50MP AI Quad Camera on the rear, you can capture stunning shots of your own personal adventure.

Designed for gamers

Not only does the TECNO POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition deliver exceptional performance, but it also boasts a design that’s built with gamers in mind.

The device’s 3D Turbo Mecha design has been inspired by robot armor to depict the powerful nature of the device. To stand out from the crowd, TECNO has three stunning colors to offer: Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, and Mecha Black.

Game for hours in comfort and make a bold statement with this mecha-inspired design that gives it a hardcore yet modern edge.

TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G Free Fire Special Edition: The ultimate powerhouse for entertainment and gaming

The TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G Free Fire Special Edition is the latest 5G addition to the TECNO POVA Series, catering to tech and gaming enthusiasts seeking unparalleled performance and power. Designed to empower young users with its robust capabilities, this smartphone promises a smooth entertainment and gaming experience like never before.

A gamer’s delight

Source: TECNO

At first glance, the Turbo Light Mecha Design captures attention with its sophisticated and energetic appearance. The phone's sleek exterior, combined with a Colorful LED Ambient Light featuring cool breathing LED lights on the back, adds a touch of style and individuality to your device.

The innovative LED light strip with 9-color RGB interactive design allows you to stand out from the crowd. With every flash, you become the center of attention, thanks to the lifelike 3D Mecha Design featuring Turbo Stripes and NCVM Process.

To cater to gaming enthusiasts, the TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G features high-frame adaptations for both Mobile Legend: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Free Fire. The device reaches up to a maximum of 120FPS and maintains a stable 80FPS experience when running the MLBB. For Free Fire, it supports up to 90FPS gameplay, delivering a high-resolution visual experience to players.TECNO has integrated features like Vapor Chamber cooling, dual speakers, a Z-axis linear motor, and a hard gyroscope, ensuring that you get the best gaming performance possible.

Long-lasting battery

One of the standout features of the TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G Free Fire Special Edition is its massive 5000mAh battery, complemented by a 68W Ultra Charge. Say goodbye to power anxiety, as this combination provides an all-around solution for extended battery life and rapid charging. Moreover, the device takes safety seriously with its Guardian of Safe Charging, employing both software and hardware measures to protect your phone during charging.

The latest charging solution on the TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G Free Fire Special Edition is Bypass Charging, which bypasses the battery to power the motherboard directly when the battery is fully charged to keep the phone cool and extend battery life.

Powered by MediaTek

Source: TECNO

Under the hood, the TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G Free Fire Special Edition is equipped with the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G Processor. This powerful chipset ensures seamless performance and effortless multitasking, allowing you to enjoy your favorite games and apps without any lag.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G Processor is also optimized for power efficiency with the Smart 5G 2.0 feature, which intelligently switches between 4G and 5G networks based on your usage scenarios and network environment. This ensures reduced power consumption and extends the battery life, allowing you to stay connected for longer.

Stunning and bright display

The TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G Free Fire Special Edition boasts a stunning 6.78" FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. With up to 580 nits of brightness, this device offers the best screen in its class, providing a wider field of view for a more immersive visual experience. The 120Hz refresh rate enhances the smoothness of animations, while the 240Hz touch sampling rate ensures ultra-responsive and precise control.