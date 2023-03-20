As if the global smartphone market wasn’t cutthroat enough, the economy is experiencing difficult times globally. This means it can be tricky for a new, lesser-known company to make a name for itself and establish its brand in the marketplace.

We won’t hold it against you if you haven’t heard of TECNO, but this up-and-coming brand is ushering in a new era of innovation in the smartphone industry and deserves to be noticed. And with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents, TECNO isn’t a small company.

Vision to revolutionize technology

TECNO is dedicated to combining contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies for smartphones, wearables, laptops, and tablets, just to name a few. Thanks in part to its “Stop At Nothing” mantra, it managed to quickly establish itself as a reference brand in key target markets.

TECNO strives to become, in their own words, “the most admired premium brand of smart devices and mobile services among young-at-heart consumers globally.” That is not a small feat, but you know how the saying goes: "dream big." TECNO is certainly on the right path to achieve this, with several premium products in the PHANTOM family lineup.

Focus on sustainability and innovation

PHANTOM is a sub-brand of TECNO that represents the company’s high-end smart products, and the PHANTOM X2 is a great example of that. This is why the PHANTOM X2 series earned its place as XDA’s Pioneering Smartphone of 2022.

Our sister site, Pocketnow, published an in-depth review of the PHANTOM X2 Pro smartphone. If you want to know specifics and more details about this particular model, we invite you to check out this dedicated review. But in summary, TECNO cut no corners with its PHANTOM flagship smartphone series products. This is precisely what you’d expect from a company with such lofty goals and ideals.

The unique design, extreme craftsmanship, flagship features, and excellent camera make the PHANTOM X2 series not only a high-end smartphone but one that’s future-proof and modern enough to hold its own in terms of both performance and lifestyle. It's powered by the premium MediaTek Dimensity 9000 4nm 5G SoC, bringing flagship performance at an affordable price tag. The PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G is also the world's first smartphone with a retractable portrait lens with optical bokeh. It has built-in smart features that enhance the user experience with innovative solutions.

TECNO is also committed to environmentally friendly practices and took additional steps to ensure it uses recycled materials in its products. The PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Eco-Friendly Edition features a pioneering microfiber back cover made from recycled plastic, raising the bar for a more sustainable design for the entire industry.

Expanding the AIoT ecosystem

Flagship products like smartphones, tablets, and laptops are not the only products TECNO works on. It's heavily invested in AIoT, or Artificial Intelligence of Things, which it's been working on since 2019. The company aims to deliver “data terminal devices to every person, home, business to create a connected, intelligent lifestyle for consumers.”

Laptops, tablets, smart home devices as well as wearables are part of TECNO’s AIoT ecosystem. A belief in customer-centric innovation guides the brand, and it focuses on evolving its processes and developing more advanced technologies to enhance the user experience. TECNO applies its “Stop At Nothing” essence in every product and service, bringing new and innovative products to life.

Final thoughts

With their hard work, dedication, and already established presence in 70 markets worldwide, TECNO has proven that it's not a one-hit-wonder like so many other new brands that quickly disappear, rejected by the market or competition.

But TECNO seems to have identified the needs of its niche audience. With stylish, innovative, and premium devices like the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G smartphone or the MEGABOOK S1 super thin laptop, consumers who want premium devices with flagship performance all packaged into a nice fashionable form factor, complete with high-end materials can rely on TECNO.