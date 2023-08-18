Are you ready to embark on a colorful adventure that screams freedom and individuality? TECNO is here with an electrifying new addition to its SPARK family that promises to connect with Gen Z and the younger generation in ways you've never experienced before.

Introducing the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition – a smartphone that takes you on a journey of self-expression and discovery through the fascinating world of color-changing technology.

Enjoy this fantastic-looking smartphone with its powerful performance, and feel comfortable holding it with its eco-leather design. Then, when night falls, sit and soak in the amazement of the TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition’s color-changing technology. It’s truly something to marvel at.

Explore the new color-changing trend with luminous eco-leather technology

Are you tired of the same old dull smartphone designs flooding the market? Say goodbye to the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary with the industry's first Luminous Eco-Leather Technology. This is the first time in the industry that the luminous color-changing effect has been successfully achieved on eco-leather. This technology is achieved through a 3-layer design: the base layer employs red and white ink to create a dynamic and vibrant foundation, the core layer achieves a radiant outcome by using luminous ink and tech coating, and the transparent organic silicone leather forms the decorative layer to enhance luminosity while ensuring resilience and durability.

The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition takes innovation to a whole new level by achieving a luminous color-shifting process on sustainable eco-leather. During the day, you'll be mesmerized by the vibrant magenta hue that reflects your joy and optimism.

But wait, there's more! As the sun sets, the magic truly comes to life. After absorbing light during the day, the phone transforms into a fluorescent glow at night, illuminating the dark with its captivating colors.

It's like having a canvas that changes under the light. It's truly a delight for those who want their smartphones to be as unique as they are.

TECNO has always been at the forefront of color-changing technology, but with the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition, they've outdone themselves. The world has never seen anything quite like this, and it's the perfect reflection of the creative and adventurous spirit of the younger generation.

Indulge in the smooth touch of premium eco-leather

When it comes to sophistication and elegance, nothing quite matches the allure of premium leather. The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition delivers a refined and luxurious eco-leather texture that will captivate your senses with its smooth touch. It's like holding a piece of fine craftsmanship in the palm of your hand, and you won't be able to resist running your fingers over its sumptuous surface.

Built to endure your outdoor adventures

Are you an outdoor enthusiast or a sports lover? The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition is your perfect companion. This smartphone is not only stylish but also tough. With its sweat resistance, corrosion resistance, scratch resistance, and UV resistance, it's ready to take on all your outdoor escapades.

Whether you're hiking through rugged terrains or playing your favorite sports under the scorching sun, this smartphone can handle it all with grace.

A smartphone that cleans up in a snap

Worried about keeping your smartphone clean and spotless? Fret not! The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition is designed to be easy to clean, saving you the hassle of dealing with stubborn dirt and stains. From oil spills to paint mishaps and even mud stains, a simple wipe is all it takes to make your phone look brand new again.

Embrace sustainability with eco-friendly design

TECNO cares about the environment; that's why the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition adopts more eco-friendly production processes and materials.

TECNO understands the importance of sustainability, and they've combined it with the allure of premium materials to give you a smartphone that's not only beautiful but also conscious of its impact on the environment. With the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition, you can express yourself freely while knowing you're making a positive choice for the planet.

Enjoy the vibrant magenta design to express your true self

Magenta is more than just a color; it's a statement. The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition embraces this vibrant hue to convey joy, optimism, and the pursuit of freedom and individualism. The magenta and white patchwork on the phone's back cover symbolizes the vitality of Gen Z and empowers them to embrace their true selves fearlessly.

Not only does the magenta design catch eyes in daylight, but it also captures hearts at night. The luminous color-changing effect lights up the dark, breathing life into your surroundings with its brilliance. Your smartphone becomes a living, breathing piece of art that embodies your personalized style and keeps surprising you with every glance.

Experience powerful and smooth performance

The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition doesn't just captivate with its design, but it also dazzles with its performance.

Gamers and multitaskers, rejoice! MediaTek's 8-core Helio G88 gaming processor empowers smooth gaming, video viewing, and daily use without a hitch. With 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8GB extended RAM), this smartphone is a steal in its price range.

The exquisite 6.8-inch FHD display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz and DCI-P3 color gamut ensures a rich and colorful viewing experience for all your content. And with the 5000mAh Super Battery and fast 18W charge, you'll never run out of power during your colorful adventures.

Also, this smartphone is the selfie king in its price bracket. Capture your best moments with a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera and a 50MP High-Resolution Photography System that guarantees crystal-clear photos and videos. The dual soft lights with adjustable brightness ensure your selfies always look flawless.

About TECNO and TECNO SPARK

TECNO is a brand that understands its users – the fashionistas, trendy, and unique individuals. The design of this phone helps empowers them to express their individuality. With each iteration of the SPARK series, they've consistently pushed the boundaries of what smartphones can be. The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition is a testament to their dedication to innovation and user-centric design.

If you're a part of Gen Z or the younger generation, the TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition is the perfect choice for you to freely express yourself. With its industry-leading Luminous Eco-Leather Technology, eye-catching vibrant magenta color design, and sustainable eco-leather back panel, this smartphone is an artistic masterpiece that complements your individuality and empowers you to live life in your colors – vibrant, ever-changing, and magical.

Step into the world of the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition and paint your story in luminous hues.