TECNO SPARK is known for offering a seamless selfie experience. However, the TECNO SPARK 10 series takes another step in advancement and delivers better performance and value for money.

What the SPARK 10 series is all about

The SPARK 10 series aims to offer an unparalleled experience, combining a stylish design and incredible selfie cameras and superior performance. Thanks to its 32MP glowing front camera that offers crystal clear selfies, dual soft light, and three levels of adjustable brightness, it can also put professional photography in your pocket.

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and Gameturbo algorithms alongside 256GB ROM+16GB RAM (8GB extended), which promises to enhance entertainment and everyday use potential.

All of this is packed into a package with a hard-wearing, starry glass back panel with a triple-ring design. With various colors to choose from and affordability at your fingertips, there’s no reason not to choose the TECNO SPARK 10 Pro.

Incredible photography capabilities

Featuring a 32MP ultra-clear front camera with 4-in-1 HW Remosaic technology, the SPARK 10 Pro smartphone can capture details with greater clarity. Colors are vibrant, details are rich, and vivid clarity is unrivaled.

When you pair what the cameras can do on their own with the device’s dual soft light (on both the front and rear cameras), you’ll notice clear results, regardless of whether the surroundings are light or dark. With three levels of adjustable brightness, you’re able to adjust the light intensity depending on the light conditions. And, for even smarter optimization, the Super Flash Light algorithm can correct any overexposure. The result is balanced images that highlight the tones you want and conceals the blemishes you don’t.

Intelligent portrait mode

To capture detailed shots, users can turn to the 50MP high-resolution photography system. Thanks to the f/1.6 aperture and 80.9-degree visual angle, the camera can produce better shots, regardless of the time of day. Paired with AI 3D Lut technology on the SPARK 10 Pro, the AI-enabled Auto Scene Detect (ASD) can enhance the color effect in an image based on the details of the scene. For example, if a portrait image is snapped with a vibrant background, colors will be adjusted to showcase the portrait, while keeping the colors and shadows crystal clear.

Credit: TECNO

The SPARK 10 Pro’s intelligent beauty mode also gives users a comprehensive suite of tools that can be adjusted for different uses, like creating bigger eyes, flawless skin, longer legs, and so on. You can have hours of fun playing around with the different settings at your disposal to create the ultimate portrait image.

It’s a real pleasure to use the phone’s camera system and tools. You can switch between modes seamlessly and find the right option for your desired shot. Whether you’re capturing nature, people, action, or animals, the vivid colors and details show clearly on the device’s stunning screen, delivering outstanding results.

Super nighttime shots

Credit: TECNO

To resolve the many pain points with nighttime photography, the SPARK 10 Pro combines Smart Super Night Filters with its Super Night Algorithm. This results in every frame offering a clearer picture, with versatile styles you can apply depending on the situation. The algorithm intelligently integrates multiple frames in one shot and aligns them, so you don’t miss out on a single detail in low-light conditions. You can enjoy sharper, clearer images, savoring the memories in all their glory.

Personalized vlogging

If you enjoy capturing fun videos that you can personalize, the SPARK 10 Pro includes multiple modes and effects you can play with. This includes Beauty Mode, AR stickers, HDR, Bokeh effect, and more.

And, with a detailed library of ready-to-use special effects, soundtracks, and transitions, you can use the device’s Cinematography Mode to vlog those moments you won’t want to miss.

High-performance processing

Aside from its incredible cameras and stack of tools, the SPARK 10 Pro comes equipped with an 8-core MediaTek Helio G88 gaming chip that's supercharged by the Gameturbo algorithm. It optimizes resource utilization, so the result is smooth gameplay without any hiccups.

Any gamer will know that low latency is imperative to capture the win. Thanks to the MediaTek Hyper Engine 2.0, you can expect fast touch response and low latency gaming for split-second reactions.

Switching between processes is a seamless experience. You can easily load up a game and then flick over to your messages or camera app without any noticeable delay. Even turning the phone on for the first time setup is quick and painless.

But, it’s not just the processor that takes center stage here. The SPARK 10 Pro has broadened its horizons to offer 256GB ROM+16GB RAM (8GB extended). So, no matter whether you have multiple apps open, you’re playing a game, or you’re knuckling down on a work project, the experience will be seamless.

Furthermore, the device’s 90Hz refresh rate and 6.8-inch FHD display make gaming, watching content, and touching up photographs a pleasure. This is supported by the large 5000mAh Super Battery + 18W fast charge, so you never miss a beat.

Trendy, capable, and intelligent

To add the icing and place the cherry on top, the SPARK 10 Pro features a stunning hard-wearing starry glass back panel. It resists fingerprints and dust, ensuring it looks and feels incredible, as well as feels comfortable.

Although it’s incredibly beautiful thanks to its shiny design, holding the device doesn’t feel like a chore. It fits comfortably even in smaller hands and feels like it has plenty of grip, so it won’t slip out of your hands.

So, if you want a smartphone that’s going to deliver on camera, performance, and design, the SPARK 10 Pro in Starry Black or Pearl White is something to seriously consider.