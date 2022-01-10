Tecno showcases new telescopic macro lens for smartphones

In December last year, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno shared a teaser for its upcoming telescopic macro lens for smartphones. The teaser revealed that the new lens would feature a compress back focal length (BFL) design with motorized stretchable lenses to offer a large aperture and continuous lossless zoon. At the time, the company also said that it would showcase a concept phone featuring the new lens in Q1 2022. While Tecno is yet to showcase the concept phone, it has now officially unveiled the new telescopic macro lens.

As shown in the attached video (via GSMArena), Tecno’s new telescopic macro lens features a mechanical element that lets it extend out from the smartphone body, allowing users to take close-up shots of objects without having to get too close to them. The lens offers 5x optical zoom and Tecno claims that images captured using the new lens are comparable to ones captured using the main camera in terms of quality.

Tecno has not released technical specifications for its new lens or any sample images so far. But we expect the company to share more details when it showcases the previously teased concept phone later this year.

In addition to the new telescopic macro lens, Tecno is also working on launching the first Android phone with sensor shift image stabilization this year. The technology moves the sensor, instead of the camera lens, to stabilize the image. Currently, sensor shift image stabilization is only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 series.

