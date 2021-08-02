Telegram now allows up to 1000 people in a group video call

After rolling out group video calls, screen sharing support, animated backgrounds, and more in June, Telegram is back again with a massive update focusing on improving the video calling experience. Apart from video and screen sharing improvements, the new update also increases the auto delete message limit to 1 month, adds video playback controls and new animations, and much more.

Group Video Calls 2.0

With the latest update, Telegram group video calls allow up to 30 users to broadcast their camera and screen with up to 1000 people. Telegram (jokingly) says it will keep increasing this limit “until all humans on Earth can join one group call.”

Screen sharing with audio

The screen sharing feature, which was previously limited to group video calls, is now available in 1-on-1 calls as well. It now also includes sound from your device. So if you’re playing a song or game while sharing the screen, other users will be able to hear it.

Video Messages 2.0

Video messages in Telegram now have higher resolution, and they can also be expanded, paused, fast-forwarded, etc. Moreover, recording a video message will no longer stop media playback (your song or podcast), and you can now also use pinch to zoom from the viewfinder.

Video playback speed controls: The in-built video player now supports various playback speeds: 0.5x, 1.5x, and 2x. These options can be accessed by tapping the three-dot menu located in the upper right corner of the video player.

Auto-Delete after 1 month: Auto-Delete messages up until now could be set to erase after 1 day or 1 week. Now you can set them to auto-erase after 1 month.

Timestamp links : Users can now long-press on a video timestamp in a message to copy the link and share it with others.

Precision Drawing: When you zoom in on a photo in the media editor, the width of your brush will decrease to let you more easily add fine details.

When you zoom in on a photo in the media editor, the width of your brush will decrease to let you more easily add fine details. New animations: There are now new animations when you go to the passcode lock screen and send someone a text message.

Telegram 7.9 is rolling out to the stable channel and you can download it from the link below.