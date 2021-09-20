Telegram 8.0.1 update adds new individual chat themes, interactive emoji, and more

Telegram rolled out a big update earlier this month, adding unlimited live streams, the ability to remove captions from media, an improved sticker panel, new animated emoji, and much more. Now the company is back again with a new update for its instant messaging app, version 8.0.1, that adds new customization options for individual chats, detailed read receipts in groups, the ability to record video and audio from live streams, and other improvements.

The most significant change in Telegram 8.0.1 is the introduction of new chat themes, allowing users to personalize the look and feel of individual chats. Users can choose from eight themes, with each theme featuring colorful gradient message bubbles, an animated background, and unique background patterns. To set a theme, click Chat Header > Change colors. Telegram says it will be adding more chat themes over time.

Some of the animated emoji, including the heart, thumbs up, and firecrackers, are now interactive and show a full-screen effect. If the chat is open on both ends, the animations and vibrations will be played simultaneously.

For groups, the new update introduces a big change for read receipts. When you send a message in a group, the message will be marked as “read” as soon as at least one member has read it. Earlier the message was marked as “read” only when every single member had read it. In addition, you can now long-press on your message in smaller groups to see which groups members have read it.

Finally, admins can now record live streams and video chats. Admins can choose whether they want to record both video and audio or only audio. Once the admin ends the recording, the recording file will be instantly uploaded to their Saved Messages.

Telegram 8.0.1 has started rolling out on the stable channel, and you can download the latest version by following the Google Play Store link below. Meanwhile, iOS users can grab the latest update from here.