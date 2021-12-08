Telegram 8.3 lets you restrict message forwarding, makes it easier to delete older chats

After rolling out Telegram 8.2 just last week, Telegram is back again with a brand new update for its messaging service. Telegram 8.3 is here and it includes several new enhancements such as Protected Content, the ability to easily delete old chat history, global themes, a new option to post anonymously in public groups and more.

To protect your content from being copied by others, Telegram 8.3 is adding a new option called “Restrict Saving Content,” which restricts users from forwarding messages and media to other groups. The tool also prevents screenshots and downloading of media. To enable content protection in your group or channel, go to the Group or Channel Info page > Group / Channel Type > Restrict Saving Content.

The latest update also makes it easier to delete past messages from any conversation. You can now delete messages from a specific day or date range in any one-on-one chat. To clear history in a specific chat, tap on the date bar that pops up as you scroll through the chat which will open up the calendar. From there, select a day or the date range and tap on the “Clear History for These Days” button.

Next up, Telegram 8.3 adds a new button that lets you quickly link a desktop device. There’s also a new option to automatically log out devices after a certain period of inactivity.

Another notable feature is the ability to post anonymously in public groups and channels. To use it, tap on the profile picture located in the left corner of the message bar and select the channel name. After that, messages you post in that group will appear with the name of the channel.

Last month, Telegram eight new themes for individual chats. Now the company is making these themes available for the entire app. Each theme features colorful gradient message bubbles, day and night mode, an animated background, and unique background patterns. You can tweak the look and feel of each theme to your liking.

Telegram 8.3 also adds a few iOS-exclusive features such as the Text Recognition feature that lets you quickly select, copy and search texts in photos; all text formatting options for media captions, and redesigned contact info pages for Contacts, Groups, and Channels.

Telegram 8.3 is rolling out on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.