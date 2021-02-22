Telegram is adding new features to make joining group chats even easier

A fresh beta of Telegram is rolling out for Android, and as usual, it previews several new changes before they arrive in the stable channel. In the Telegram beta 7.5, we’re getting QR code group invites, the ability to set a time and user limit on invite links, an auto-delete timer for public groups, widgets support, and more.

Invite by QR code and custom invite link

Right now, group invites are only possible through an invite link. But with Telegram 7.5, (via TestingCatalog) group owners can now generate a QR code to let users join the group by simply scanning the code. Group owners will also have the ability to set an expiry date on the invite link. For example, they can specify how many hours, days, or weeks the link will remain valid and even specify how many times a given link can be used to join the group. The QR code and time limit on invite links were first previewed on the macOS client last week, and now they are available to Android users as well.

Widget support for Android

The Telegram 7.5 beta finally adds widgets support for Android, allowing users to add a widget for quickly accessing their favorite chats and channels right from the home screen.

Auto-delete timer for Telegram group admins

The new beta now lets group admin set an auto-delete timer for messages posted in a public group. This can be enabled from the three-dot menu in the right-hand corner in the chat or via Clear history. The timer can be set for 24 hours or 7 days.

Broadcast group

Finally, group admins can now convert a normal group into a Broadcast group. Compared to regular groups, which can only have 200k members at max, broadcast groups have no limit on the maximum users. But note that only admins are allowed to post messages in broadcast groups, and switching back to the normal group isn’t possible.

All of these changes are present in the Beta, though there is no word on if and when they will arrive in the stable channel.