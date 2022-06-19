Telegram launches a $5 Premium tier for custom icons, no ads, and more

We’ve been hearing about Telegram Premium for a long while. The wait is finally over now. Telegram has just released version 8.8 on the Apple App Store — allowing users to unleash Telegram’s full potential for $4.99 per month. Existing features remain free, expectedly. However, those wanting to get their hands on some tempting new additions will have to pay a monthly fee now.

At the time of writing, the update is still not available on the Google Play Store. However, the company tends to release major updates for all platforms within the same day. So you can expect to see that version within a day or two if the publishing process goes smoothly.

The full list of Premium features includes:

4GB uploads.

Faster downloads.

Connect 4 accounts in any app.

Organize your chats into 20 folders, holding 200 chats each.

Pin 10 chats in your main list.

Reserve up to 20 public t.me links.

Save 400 favorite GIFs and 10 favorite stickers.

Write a longer bio for your profile and include links.

Include longer captions for photos and videos.

Voice-to-text transcriptions.

Exclusive stickers and reactions.

Premium badge on profile.

Profile video support.

No ads.

More custom icons.

Apart from the Premium perks, version 8.8 on iOS also adds some features for free and paid users alike. Public groups now support join requests, there’s a new animation when sharing large files from other apps to Telegram, in addition to bot improvements, ProMotion 120Hz support, and bug fixes.

These new features are rewarding to paying users, but they also aren’t too tempting for those who’d rather not pay. Free users will probably not feel like they’re missing out on much. Nonetheless, in my opinion, the offerings are significantly richer than those of Twitter Blue. Whether a notable portion of Telegram users ignores the new Premium tier or subscribes to it is yet to be seen.

Will you be subscribing to Telegram Premium? Let us know in the comments section below.