Telegram's known for its silky smooth interface, offering amazing visuals that elevate it above the experience of some of the best messaging apps out there. While this experience is optimized by the company, being tested on 200 Android devices, sometimes, it's good to be able to dial things back in order to further increase performance or better yet, improve battery life. In its latest update, that's exactly what Telegram did, giving users a new way to change the way the app looks and feels, with the ability to optimize performance for low to mid-range handsets, and even older Android devices.

The new Power Saving mode can even optimize the experience, bringing an overall better experience for its users. With the new mode, users are able to set when the Power Saving mode to kick in when it reaches a certain threshold or just have it on all the time. The new mode will have granular controls for videos, gifs animations, sticker animations, chat effects and more. For the most part, you'll be able to configure things just the way you like, while also maximizing the battery life and performance of your phone.

Although some power saving modes on other apps and services make you totally compromise the experience, Telegram's option will allow users to pick and choose what parts they want to keep looking fresh, and other areas where they may not. For the most part, these enhanced power settings will be for Android devices. But there will also be a Power Saving mode for iOS users as well, but the functionality won't be quite as powerful, with the only option being made available to limit background updates.

In addition to the new Power Saving mode, Telegram is also offering more controls for media playback, introducing even more granular speed controls for playback speed, allowing users to choose speeds ranging from 0.2 times to 2.5 times speed. Furthermore, the company is also adding read receipts with time stamps to group messages where the group is less than 100 members.

As an added bonus users will now be able to restrict who adds them to a group, keeping their experience a bit more private. However, that doesn't mean the feature is completely blocked, with those users still being able to join a group through an invitation link that will be sent through a message. Of course, just like every update to Telegram, users are going to get access to even more emoji, emoji reactions, and stickers. For the most part, this is another great update for Telegram users and the app can be downloaded for iOS and Android.

Source: Telegram