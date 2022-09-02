Telegram might soon let you protect your account by linking it to your email

Telegram is reportedly working on a new way to help users protect their accounts. The upcoming feature will let you link your account to an email ID, and Telegram will use it for verification every time you log in from a new device.

Although Telegram has not shared any details officially, app developer and prolific reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has managed to grab a few screenshots showcasing the in-development feature. As you can see in the attached tweets, the feature will give users the option to add an email ID “to protect your account.” The feature will also include a Sign in with Google option for Gmail users.

#Telegram is working on the ability to protect your account by adding your email address 👀 ℹ️ Alternatively you can sign in with #Google pic.twitter.com/kbGi9gM6rD — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 1, 2022

The second screenshot reveals that the feature will appear in the Privacy and Security settings in the Telegram app, and tapping on it will show a pop-up stating, “This email address will be used every time you log into your Telegram account from a new device.“ A Change Email button in the pop-up will let users connect their Telegram accounts to a different email ID.

ℹ️ Your email address will be used every time you log in to your #Telegram account from a new device pic.twitter.com/psGyttqYbL — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 2, 2022

Currently, Telegram offers a Two-Step Verification feature to help users protect their accounts. It lets you secure your account with an additional password, and you have to use that password to access Telegram on a new device. However, since this feature uses a pre-defined static password, it probably isn’t as secure as the upcoming feature.

Will you secure your Telegram account with your email ID when the feature rolls out? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.