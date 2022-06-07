Telegram reportedly released user data to German authorities
It is unknown how the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany was granted access to the data protected by Telegram
The Telegram development team has moved around the world avoiding regulations in various counties. It currently calls Dubai home but the team is content in moving if regulations should become unfavorable for the company. More importantly, its servers are spread all across the world, with some located in London, Singapore, and San Francisco. Because of this, it makes it very difficult for authorities to try and obtain data from Telegram. But, it isn’t impossible. For example, if several entities in each respective country where the data centers are kept requests information from Telegram, then the company will most likely comply.
Again, there is only speculation as to how the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany was able to obtain the data requested, since there is no official word from Telegram about the reported event. But if this event makes you uneasy, you can check out other messaging alternatives.
Source: Der Spiegel
Via: The Epoch Times