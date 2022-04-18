Telegram update brings support for custom notification sounds and mute durations, new bot development tools, and more!

After receiving a new download manager and attachment menu last month, Telegram is now getting a bunch of new features with its latest update. The update has already started rolling out to users globally, and it brings support for custom notification sounds, custom mute durations, a new auto-delete menu in profiles, replies in forwarded messages, and more! Here’s a quick look at everything new in the latest Telegram update.

What’s new in Telegram v8.7.0

Custom notification sounds

With its latest update, Telegram is getting a new option that lets you set up any sound as a custom notification alert. As you can see in the attached GIF, you can now tap on any short audio file or voice message in a Telegram chat to add it to your list of custom notification sounds. You can then use the new notification sound as an alert for any chat. You can also access all your custom notification sounds by heading to the Notifications and Sounds option in the app settings.

The feature is supported across all platforms, and it’s completely free to use. However, it does have some limitations. Telegram’s announcement post explains that you can only use audio files and voice messages measuring less than 5 seconds and up to 300KB as custom notification sounds. If you don’t have any such sound clips on hand, you can try the feature using some of the samples shared by the Telegram team in the Notification Sounds channel.

Custom mute durations

Currently, Telegram lets you mute notifications from specific chats for one hour, eight hours, or two days. The messenger also lets you completely disable notifications for any chat. However, it doesn’t offer support for custom mute durations. Thankfully, the latest update brings support for just that.

On Telegram v8.7.0, you get access to custom mute durations for any chat. As shown in the attached GIF, you can mute chats for three hours, one day, three days, one week, two weeks, three weeks, a month, two months, three months, and longer. To use the feature, tap the “Notifications’ option on the chat info page on Android or tap the ‘Mute’ button on a chat’s info page on iOS.

Auto-delete menu in profiles

The latest Telegram update also brings a new auto-delete menu in profiles. You can use this menu to set up an auto-delete timer for any chat, and its contents will be deleted after a predefined time period.

The feature offers support for flexible timer settings, allowing you to auto-delete chats after an hour, a day, a week, a month, and more.

New Telegram bot development tools

Telegram v8.7.0 also brings support for new tools that will let bot developers create “infinitely flexible interfaces” for Telegram bots with JavaScript. Thanks to this, developers will be able to create bots that can completely replace any website. The interfaces can also be programmed to match a user’s theme.

Telegram’s fictional fast-food @DurgerKingBot shows what you can expect from third-party Telegram bots going forward. If you’re a bot developer, you can check out Telegram’s Bot API documentation to get started on your new and improved bot.

Miscellaneous features

In addition to the features mentioned above, Telegram v8.7.0 also brings support for replies in forwarded messages, the ability to instantly configure bot admins, improved message translation on iOS, picture-in-picture mode improvements on Android, new animations, and a host of new animated emoji. You can learn more about these features by following the source link below.

