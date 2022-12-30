Telegram is considered one of the best messaging apps that you can download. While the app isn't our top pick, it certainly offers a wealth of features that allows to easily cement its place in our top ten. Perhaps the best thing about the app is that it frequently issues thoughtful updates, enhancing the user experience. Just when you thought you could get cozy and start messaging friends and family well wishes for the new year, Telegram has announced one last update for 2022.

Perhaps one of the headline features for the new release is the new effect that will allow users to blur text and media files in chat in order to prevent potential spoilers. The effect will add a "shimmering" layer when applied, which can only be removed by tapping it. Users will also be able to keep the app tidy by gaining access to better controls when it comes to storage space used by the app. The app will offer "separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels" and a new pie chart graphic making storage usage easier to visualize.

Telegram has refined its drawing and text tools in this release, adding dynamically changing widths to lines when drawing and line edges that can now be smoothed out. While the new blur tool can be handy, the eyedropper tool will give users a more precise way when choosing colors.

In addition, there will be more customization when it comes to adding messages to photos, like different fonts, font sizes, shapes, and even the ability to add custom animated emoji. If that wasn't enough, users will now have the freedom to choose profile photos for their contacts, giving a new level customizability. You'll even be able to suggest a profile photo to your contacts, which might be a bit of fun.

Users will also get extra layers of protection with this update, with new profile photo settings, the ability to hide members list for group chats with over 100 members, and there will even be progress animations added to give a better indication of what's going on when hopping around to older messages or images in chat.

As a final addition, interactive emoji are getting some added flair with new effects that will fill the whole screen. Furthermore, premium members should also see new emoji packs. If you've never experienced Telegram, give it a try, it's quite an eye-opening experience when compared to other chat apps.

Source: Telegram