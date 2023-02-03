As we get February underway, Telegram has announced a new update, bringing a wealth of new features. The messaging app is starting off the new year with a splash, unveiling ten new "major" features, giving users more control with new tools for productivity and fun.

If you're a seasoned Telegram user, you'll know that part of the fun with the messaging app is the immense amount of emoji, stickers, and other aesthetic options available to share with friends, family, and coworkers. There are thousands of different high quality options, which really does make a difference if used when chatting with people. The platform is now further leveraging these aesthetic accents, allowing users the ability to set stickers and animated emoji as profile images. This feature also extends to profile photos for all your contacts as well.

Now, as you are probably aware, there are lots of emoji and stickers options in Telegram, and it can sometimes get overwhelming. In order to solve this problem, the app is now creating emoji categories, making it easier to find what you're looking for. Furthermore, users can now get a better look at the emoji, stickers, and other options included in the app by tapping and holding on one to get a zoomed in look. While there are thousands of different options, some are reserved for Telegram's Premium members.

In addition, Premium users are now getting an exciting new translation feature that will allow users to translate the whole chat in one fell swoop. This means that you can translate entire chats, groups, or even channels at the click of a button. You'll still need to enable this feature in the option menu, but once you do, there will be a translation bar at the top of the chat window, making it easy to translate conversations on the fly.

Those that are not Premium members will still have access to translation tools, but will be required to translate each message one by one. While this really isn't a big deal, the mass translate option should come in handy during an intense and fast-paced conversation. Last month, Telegram introduced its revamped storage usage page that included a pie chart showing users how much data the app uses when items like pictures and videos are stored.

Now, users will gain access to even more details with regard to data, with the app showing usage data in a simple but concise pie chart graph. Users will be able to see incoming and outgoing data usage for items like messages, videos, pictures, and more. Going forward, these features should give users with limited data plans, an easy and clear way to see just how much data passes through and is used by the app.

In addition to all of the above, users will now get more granular control over incoming images and videos, and how they are saved. While media can already be automatically saved to your phone's gallery, the new option will also allow exceptions, making it easier to keep your automatically saved files in order. Admins will also have more granular control over content that is featured in chats. Of course, just like every new update, users will get new emoji, sticker, and icon options. If interested, you can always try out the app, which is available for iOS and Android.

