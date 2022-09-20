Telegram’s new update brings more emoji fun and lots of quality of life improvements

The last update to Telegram was a bit of a tumultuous one, thankfully, the new update arriving today is without any kind of issues and gives free account holders access to more reactions, along with infinite emojis for Premium subscribers, new UI updates for iOS and Android devices, new username links, and more.

Starting today, Telegram will give free users access to dozens of reactions, even some that were only previously available to Premium subscribers. In order to accommodate the new reactions, the reaction panel has been expanded and redesigned. The new reaction will be available when having a private one-on-one chat or when in a group chat. Telegram Premium users will gain access to an infinite amount of custom emojis and will be able to attach up to three reactions per message. Going forward, Premium users will also be able to add animated emojis next to their names. But, Premium users should be warned that using emojis next to their names will replace their Premium Badge.

Telegram will now use login codes for those the frequently sign in and out of the service. The codes will be sent through email or they can use the option to “Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google.” Furthermore, sharing an account, group, or channel will be even easier as new custom account links will be made available. In addition, users will now have the ability to prioritize downloads by heading to the Downloads tab in the app and rearranging it to their liking. Both iOS and Android will receive some polish when it comes to the UI, adding smoother animations, with Android 13 users gaining a thematic Telegram icon thanks to Material You.

Of course, if you’ve never used Telegram, it’s worth giving it a shot. The app offers an impressive set of features, and the icons are truly something to behold. The app was rated as one of the most feature-filled when compared with competitors like WhatsApp, Signal, Slack, and others. You can download the app using the links below.

Source: Telegram