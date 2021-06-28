Telegram update brings group video calls and animated backgrounds

Telegram rolled out a significant update on the beta channel earlier this month that enabled video and screen sharing support in group calls. The feature is now rolling out to users with the latest stable update, along with a host of other additions. Here’s a brief rundown of everything new in Telegram v7.8:

Group video calls

With the latest update, Telegram will let you easily convert any group call into a group video call. You just need to tap on the new camera icon to switch on video. You can then tap on any video in the call to make it fullcreen or pin it for it to stay in focus.

It’s worth noting that while Telegram supports unlimited participants in audio-only calls, group video calls are limited to 30 users. Telegram plans to increase this limit soon, but it hasn’t shared any concrete timeline for the same.

Screen sharing

Along with your camera feed, Telegram will now also let you share your phone’s screen during group calls. Screen sharing will work alongside group video calls, allowing you to share both your camera feed and your phone’s screen at the same time.

To share your screen, you can tap on the three-dot menu button and select the new screen sharing option from the menu.

Tablet and desktop support

Telegram for tablets and desktop will also support the new group video calls and screen sharing features. The tablet and desktop apps will include more display options, like split-screen view, grid video, and more. The features are optimized for both landscape and portrait orientation.

On desktops, Telegram will offer a selective screen sharing option that will let you easily broadcast a specific program instead of your entire screen. Shared screens on desktops will also be automatically pinned to the screen.

Animated backgrounds

The animated backgrounds feature, which we first spotted in Telegram v7.8 beta earlier this month, is also rolling out to the stable channel with the latest update. The feature automatically generates animated multi-color gradient backgrounds for chats.

The animated backgrounds are available in all default themes, and you can find them in the Chat Settings and Appearance menus on Android and iOS, respectively. If you don’t like the default options, you’ll also be able to create your own animated backgrounds. Furthermore, Telegram will let you share these custom animated backgrounds with friends.

Miscellaneous

Along with all the new features mentioned above, Telegram v7.8 also brings new message sending animations, new app icons, login info reminders, a new bot menu, support for importing third-party sticker packs and new animated emoji. On top of that, the latest release also includes new noise suppression options for voice chats. You can learn more about these features by following this link to the Telegram blog.

All these features are rolling out with Telegram v7.8 on the Google Play Store. You can download the update by following the Play Store link below or by clicking on this link.