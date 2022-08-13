Telegram update was stalled by animated emoji

Yesterday we reported on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s cry for help. Durov claimed that Apple had been stonewalling a new app update for weeks. Worst yet, it was doing so without providing any kind of explanation. A day and extensive media coverage later, it appears to have caught the attention of Apple. Durov has given an update through Telegram explaining what caused the update issue and what Telegram will do going forward.

Apparently, Telegram’s new Telemoji was the culprit, with Apple requesting the company to remove it from the update. Telemoji are vector-animated versions of the standard iOS emoji. While Durov didn’t share the specifics, it is understandable why Apple didn’t want to authorize the update. Durov stated, “this is a puzzling move on Apple’s behalf, because Telemoji would have brought an entire new dimension to its static low-resolution emoji and would have significantly enriched their ecosystem.” Durov might be right here, but he also has to realize, Telegram took an existing product made by Apple and modified it. While emojis aren’t exclusive to Apple, the ones used here are designed by the company.

Durov said that the company would take more time with its Telemoji, in order to offer something “more unique and recognizable.” While the new Telemoji won’t be included in the update, the company has included 10 new emoji designs that can be used instead. Additionally, the company announced the Telegram Emoji Platform, allowing users to create and upload their own custom emoji packs to Telegram. The new update will also add more visual flair as custom emojis will have the ability to interact with each other when chatting with someone one on one.

The app also gets a quality of life update that will separate stickers, GIFs, and emojis into separate tabs. This should make it easier for users to find the exact thing they need to express themselves in chat. Telegram Premium users will also gain access to some new updates. Premium users will gain enhanced privacy settings, with the ability to limit who can send them voice and video messages. Furthermore, Premium users will now be able to gift prepaid Premium subscriptions in three, six, or even 12 months durations. Let’s hope going forward, things won’t escalate between Telegram and Apple.

Source: Pavel Durov (Telegram), Telegram