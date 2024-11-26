Key Takeaways Tencent is developing a gaming handheld with an innovative 3D display.

The device uses eye-tracking technology for 3D effect and has an 11-inch 2.5K display.

Despite being in the prototype stage, the console boasts impressive specs and detachable controllers.

Ever since Valve revolutionized how we play PC games on the go, we've seen a ton of Steam Deck alternatives enter the market. They all have pros and cons, and it has been interesting seeing hardware companies declare that they're entering the portable PC scene with their own design ideas. Now, the Chinese gaming giant Tencent has decided to take its shot, bringing a device that allows people to see in 3D without requiring special glasses. Plus, it's huge.

Tencent is working on a gaming handheld with a 3D display

As spotted by VideoCardz, the Tencent 3D one uses eye-tracking software to figure out where you're looking. It then uses this information to change how the display renders its graphics to give you a 3D effect similar to the 3DS. In theory, this would remove the "sweet spot" that devices like the 3DS need to hit to give the 3D effect and allow you to see it regardless of what angle you're looking from. It also comes with detachable controllers like the Switch.

However, can we take some time to really look at how big the screen is? VideoCardz claims the screen is an 11-inch, 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is pretty impressive. However, they must use some kind of magic to keep it lightweight so you can hold it for longer than a few minutes without your wrists giving out. Under the hood is an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, Intel Arc 140V graphics, and 32GB of RAM.

Unfortunately, the console is still in the prototyping phase, so we don't know when it will be released and how much it will cost. However, given the resources at Tencent's disposal, it will be a very interesting console once it does come out.