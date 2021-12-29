Tenorshare 4DDiG Overview: The Best Data Recovery Software for Windows 11

One of the biggest tech events of the year was the launch of Windows 11. Millions of users around the world began upgrading their existing computers to the latest version of the operating system. The process of updating your OS is one of the more common ways to experience lost data. Files can go missing, apps can stop working, or entire drives can get formatted by mistake. Unfortunately, there are many users reporting that they have experienced different levels of data loss after their upgrade. There are many different ways that you can try to retrieve data lost in an OS upgrade, but when all else fails, use Tenorshare 4DDiG.

What is Tenorshare 4DDiG?

Tenorshare 4DDiG is a full-solution data recovery software that is free to download. You can scan an entire drive, or specific folders to locate missing or corrupted files. The software is ideal for use with laptops, desktops, USB drives, SD cards, and more. You can scan and recover over 1,000 different types of files.

“You can recover various data types from this powerful Windows data recovery tool. No matter what you have lost, 4DDiG file recovery software is capable of restoring lost files such as images, videos, music files, email, office documents, and compressing files without hassle.” Tenorshare

If you’ve lost data due to a corrupted hard drive, an accidental deletion, drive formatting, or virus, 4DDiG is able to help. Since the software is fully compatible with Windows 11, this is the best way to retrieve any files that may have been lost during an OS upgrade.

Tenorshare 4DDiG Features

Free Scan and Preview

Find out if your data is recoverable before you make any sort of purchase, with the free scan and preview feature. You can choose between a quick scan and a deep scan to begin searching for your missing files. Once the software starts finding recoverable files, you can preview them to see which ones you need. Then you can perform a recovery on specific files that you choose.

Flexible Resume Recovery

You don’t have to dedicate a large amount of time to one scan. You can pause and resume the process if needed. If you spot the files that you’re looking for early on in the scan, you can stop the scan and begin the recovery process.

Easy File Recovery

The file recovery is so simple that anyone can use it with ease. Just a few clicks and you’ll be restoring and repairing files. Let the software do all of the hard work, while you sit back and watch your files come back to life.

Use 4DDiG to Recover Lost Files after Updating Windows 11

Complete these steps to begin recovering your missing files, if you’ve experienced any data loss during a Windows 11 upgrade.

Step 1. Select a Local Disk

Start by installing Tenorshare 4DDiG from this link. Launch the software and look at your choices for devices and drives to scan. Select the location where your missing files were, and click Start to continue.

Step 2. Scan the Hard Drive

4DDiG will quickly scan your chosen hard drive to search for lost or deleted files. You’ll be able to see recoverable files show up in real-time as the scan proceeds. If your files don’t show up during the initial scan, you can begin a deep scan which is much more thorough but takes more time.

Step 3. Recover Files

4DDiG Recovery software can locate and repair many different types of files including photographs, recordings, sounds, or archives. You can click on Recover to get them back from your hard drive.

Once you click on Recover, a dialogue box will open, requesting the place you wish to restore the documents. Select your preferred destination and click OK.

Tenorshare 4DDiG Pricing

Take advantage of the Christmas and New Year Sale! You can save up to 75% off through January 6th, 2022, during this special event. The standard price for 4DDiG is $89.95 for a month. This sale offers a deep discount on this price. Get started today and begin your data recovery process.

Tenorshare 4DDiG is the ultimate data recovery tool. It might end up saving you in these stressful and scary data loss situations. Of course, it’s best to have some sort of file backup system to avoid ever encountering this scenario, to begin with, so be sure to look into a good solution for that. At these sale prices, 4DDiG is a must-have, to add o your selection of essential software.

