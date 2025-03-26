TerraMaster D4-320 $152 $190 Save $38 This 4-bay NAS is the perfect one to get if you're looking to move away from cloud storage services. The NAS is on sale for a limited time as it drops to just $152. $152 at Amazon

It's easy to get caught up using cloud storage services for keeping your data online. Not only is it extremely convenient, but it's also relatively affordable as well. Of course, the one downside is that you have to perpetually pay for the service in order to keep your data secure, and there's always the chance that you'll need to spend more each month as your data needs grow.

That's why NAS systems exist as a different type of online storage option, offering virtually the same kinds of features you'd find with a cloud service, except that it requires a little more effort to get up and running, but doesn't cost you each month to keep it going. TerraMaster makes some of the best NAS you can buy right now, and this 4-bay model is down to its lowest price at just $152.

What's great about the TerraMaster D4-320?

Source: TerraMaster

Right now is the perfect time to ditch your current cloud storage service in exchange for a good NAS setup. Not only is this TerraMaster D4-320 affordable, but you also get tons of great features, and the setup process is pretty easy thanks to our in-depth beginners' guide.

The D4-320 can accept up to four drives, and can handle a number of different RAID setups that can cater to your unique needs. You get data transmission speeds that peak at 10Gbps, and, depending on the setup, you can also achieve great read and write speeds with support for up to 1,016 MB/s.

For the most part, this NAS is great for all uses, allowing you to use it for data backups, streaming, home surveillance, and so much more. The only thing extra that you'll have to pick up if you don't already have them are storage drives. So grab this TerraMaster for a great price while you can during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.