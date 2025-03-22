TerraMaster F4-210 $169 $210 Save $41 $169 at Newegg

If you've ever thought about ditching your current cloud services in exchange for a NAS, then now's going to be a great time to pick one up. We know there are a lot of NAS options to choose from, but the F4-210 model by TerraMaster is going to be a good choice, thanks to its versatility, and discounted price from Newegg. For a limited time, you can score 20% off, which drops it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the TerraMaster F4-210?

This is a NAS that's powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core ARM processor, 1GB of RAM, and has 4-bays. When it comes to use, this NAS is going to be able to handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, making it ideal for file storage, cloud backups, remote access, use as a media server, and more.

While those are some of the most common uses, we think that a server like this can also pull more weight by being used to handle your home surveillance. Furthermore, you may also find value by running your own game server as well. Of course, there are plenty of other great reasons to set up a NAS, but for most, it's going to be about breaking free from your current cloud service.

When it comes to supported array modes, this NAS can handle quite a bit with RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10, and more. Of course, it's going to be important to grab some proper HDDs as well, with this TerraMaster supporting up to 22TB per bay. That means if you're willing to max out this NAS, then you're looking at 88TB in total storage, which is quite a bit.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with a TerraMaster. The brand has been around for a while, and its products are known to be reliable. Just be sure to grab this deal while it's still available.