The Network-Attached Storage (NAS) landscape has undergone a lot of changes since the beginning of the year. Unlike the bulky, HDD NAS devices that have prevailed for a long time, all-flash NAS devices like the Aiffro K100, TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus, and Ugreen NASync DXP480T Plus have started becoming mainstream. Heck, there’s even the UnifyDrive UT2, which is designed to be as portable as possible. And don’t even get me started on all the cool SBCs you can use to build a fully-functional NAS.

With innovations such as these floating around, one might wonder how a conventional 4-bay unit like the TerraMaster F4-424 Max would fare in the NAS market. But as it turns out, the F4-424 is an absolute masterpiece that combines the rock-solid features of the last-gen F4-424 Pro with top-of-the-line hardware and storage provisions.

About this review: TerraMaster sent me an F4-424 Max for the review, but the company had zero input into the contents of the article.

A powerful, feature-laden NAS TerraMaster F4-424 Max It can even double as a home server 9 / 10 The TerraMaster F4-424 Max is a premium hybrid NAS enclosure that combines a solid Intel Core i5-1235U processor with ultra-fast 10GbE ports and ample storage capacity. It also supports up to 64GB RAM and is as amazing for home lab workloads as it is for storing your precious data, Pros Fast Intel Core i5-1235U processor

Whopping 88TB max storage capacity

Dual 10GbE ports that also support link aggregation Cons Only ships with 8GB memory

Unimpressive plastic body

Expensive for a pre-built NAS $900 at Amazon $900 at TerraMaster

Pricing, availability, and specs

The TerraMaster F4-424 Max has a premium $900 price tag, which makes it more expensive than your average pre-built NAS enclosure. However, you do get what you pay for, as it rocks some impressive specs for a NAS. As of now, you can buy it from Amazon or TerraMaster’s own platform.

TerraMaster F4-424 Max CPU Intel Core i5-1235U Memory 8GB DDR5 non-ECC SODIMM (up to 64GB) Drive Bays 4 HDD bays + 2 NVMe SSD slots Ports 2x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x USB Type-C (10Gbps), 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x 10GbE RJ45 OS TOS 6 Price $900 Dimensions 154x179x222 mm Weight 2.2kg (4.85 pounds) Expand

Design, drive support, and port selection

A plastic body, with plenty of connectivity options

Close

While you’re not buying a NAS to decorate your computing space, the TerraMaster F4-424 Max does have a bland exterior. Weighing 4.85 pounds and measuring 179mm in width, it has the same dimensions as your average, full-sized 4-bay NAS, though its plastic chassis looks rather cheap for a device of its caliber, and I wish it had an aluminum finish to better complement its specs. But aside from the appearance, everything else about the TerraMaster F4-424 Max is top-notch.

The front portion of the NAS includes four drive bays, where you can attach 3.5-inch HDDs and 2.5-inch drives (hard drives and SSDs). The larger HDDs easily slide into the drive frame, though you’ll have to fix the smaller 2.5-inch hard drives and SSDs using screws. The drive bays support up to 22TB for each disk, bringing the NAS' total storage capacity to a whopping 88TB.

On the back, you’ll find the power button, a 120mm fan, and a fleet of ports. The two USB 3.2 Type-A (and their Type-C counterpart) are capped at 10Gbps, and you even get an HDMI port that’s helpful when you wish to access the command-line interface on the NAS. Unlike your average pre-built NAS, the TerraMaster F4-424 Max features two Ethernet ports that support 10 Gigabit networking, and you can even set up link aggregation to get a 20GbE connection!

For those wondering how a four-bay NAS could warrant dual 10 Gigabit ports, the answer lies inside the side compartment of the F4-424 Max’s chassis. Removing two screws on the rear of the NAS lets you unmount the side panel and access two M.2 slots capped at PCIe Gen 4 (4x) speeds, making the TerraMaster F4-424 Max more of a hybrid NAS than an HDD-only or all-SSD storage device.

Hardware

Quite capable despite its power-efficient nature

One of my biggest complaints about pre-built NAS enclosures is their lack of firepower. But rather than an underpowered processor, the TerraMaster's premium offering is armed with a 10-core, 12-thread Intel Core i5-1235U CPU. As such, the F4-424 can double as a really competent home lab and self-hosting machine. That said, it comes with a single 8GB DDR5 memory stick, which is a major downer in my opinion.

On a run-of-the-mill budget NAS, I probably would’ve overlooked this drawback. But for something that costs as much as a decent gaming PC, merely 8GB of memory is a bit too low, especially considering the fast processor powering the NAS. Plus, the lack of support for ECC memory is a disappointment, especially considering its price. However, you’re not limited on the upgradability front, as the NAS can handle up to 64GB DDR5 memory.

Software and transfer speeds

TOS 6 works well (for the most part)