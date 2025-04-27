TerraMaster F4-424 Pro $560 $700 Save $140 TerraMaster's F4-424 Pro is one of the brand's most powerful servers for the home and office in a compact package. Inside is an Intel Core i3-N300 processor, plenty of RAM, super-fast networking, and the ability to run an OS of your choosing. $560 at Amazon

If you've been looking to take control of your online storage, then going with a NAS is going to be a solid option. Not only do you get a customizable experience, but it's also quite versatile as well. Best of all, all your data stays in your possession. You'll no longer have to rely on cloud services in order to access your data from around the world.

While there are plenty of great NAS solutions out there, we think TerraMaster offers some of the best NAS systems for veterans and even beginners. With that said, the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro, which we scored a 9 out of 10, is now on sale for its best price yet. For a limited time, you can save $140, which brings it down to $560. Now, this isn't the cheapest NAS out, but you're getting great value at this price.

What's great about the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro?