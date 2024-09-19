All-flash Network-Attached Storage enclosures have been the latest attraction in the NAS space. Small and lightweight, these compact devices can only fit SSDs and have tinier footprints compared to their HDD-only siblings. Although support for ultra-fast SSDs is a fantastic feature, most of the pre-built all-flash devices I’ve come across are crippled by some dumb, deal-breaking restrictions, be it 2.5G Ethernet that restricts the bandwidth available to SSDs or awful UIs that lack polish.

However, TerraMaster’s latest all-flash NAS is free from a majority of ailments afflicting its rivals. Capable of handling up to eight M.2 SSDs simultaneously, the TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus is the crème de la crème of SSD-only NAS enclosures. Don’t get me wrong, it has a few minor issues, like the presence of a single Ethernet port, but after thoroughly testing the F8 SSD Plus for weeks, I daresay it’s the best all-flash SSD device on the market.

Related What is RAID (and how to set it up in a NAS) RAID is worth checking out if you desire fast transfer speeds or want to protect your data against drive corruption (or even both, at the same time)

About the review: TerraMaster sent me the F8 SSD Plus for this review. However, the company had no input into this review, nor did it get to see the article before publishing.

The best all-SSD NAS TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus 9 / 10 $700 $800 Save $100 The TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus is a premium all-flash enclosure that lets you slot as many as eight M.2 SSDs for a maximum storage capacity of 64TB. It also includes an Intel i3 N305 processor and 16GB of DDR5 memory for solid performance in containerization and other home lab workloads. Pros Eight M.2 slots for all your storage needs

TOS 6 has a solid UI

10 Gigabit Ethernet support

Power-efficient Intel i3-N305 processor Cons Only one Ethernet port

Single RAM slot that's incompatible with ECC memory

Plastic exterior gets scratched easily $800 at Amazon $700 at TerraMaster

Pricing, availability, and specs

TerraMaster announced the F8 SSD Plus as part of its Fall 2024 NAS lineup earlier this year. As of writing, TerraMaster has released two devices as part of the F8 SSD series: a normal version that costs $600 and comes with a weaker CPU and less memory, and the $800 “Plus” variant, which is the model I received from the company. Both are available for sale on Amazon and TerraMaster’s official website starting September 19, and we expect other third-party retailers to start listing them soon.

TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus CPU Intel i3 N305 Memory 16GB DDR5 SODIMM Drive Bays 8 M.2 slots Ports 2x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C port, 1x HDMI socket, 1x 10GbE RJ45 port OS TOS 6 Price $800 Dimensions 177x160x140 mm Weight 1.322 pounds (0.6kg) Expand

Design and ports

A tad bigger than its rivals

Close

Meant to be kept upright like an average PC cabinet, the TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus is a rather tall enclosure. The external cover is made of plastic, and while I do prefer its minimalist design, I’m not very fond of the fact that it’s easy to leave scratches on the chassis. Compared to the eye-pleasing aluminum body of the Aiffro K100 NAS I reviewed earlier this year, the F8 SSD Plus is quite heavier and ranks pretty low on the attractiveness scale.

However, the F8 SSD Plus makes up for this drawback with its vast selection of ports. On the right side of the device, you’ll find two USB Type-A ports and one Type-C connection, with all three offering the 10Gbps speed of the USB 3.2 version. It also features a full-sized HDMI port that you can use to access the CLI-based UI after you're done initializing the NAS. But the 10 Gigabit Ethernet port is what you’re really here for, and it’s by far the most essential component that every NAS manufacturer should include in all-flash NAS devices.

Under the ports, you’ll find a small thumbscrew, and removing it lets you slide the outer plastic body away from the NAS to expose the internals. Aside from the 10GbE connection, the SSD slots, CPU, and RAM are other aspects where TerraMaster’s premium SSD NAS pulls ahead of the competition.

Aside from the 10GbE connection, the SSD slots, CPU, and RAM are other aspects where TerraMaster’s premium SSD NAS pulls ahead of the competition.

Hardware

Multiple SSD slots, with a decent CPU and enough memory for virtualization tasks

As I mentioned earlier, the F8 SSD Plus possesses a whopping eight M.2 slots, with each one capped at PCIe Gen 3 x1 speeds. On paper, this may look rather unimpressive. However, since a single SSD can saturate the 10GbE connection, the limited PCIe lanes or lack of support for the newer PCI Express interfaces aren’t really a problem.

TerraMaster also provides eight heatsinks for the SSDs, and each M.2 slot can accommodate SSDs with 8TB worth of storage space. As such, a fully decked-out F8 SSD Plus can hold up to 64TB of data!

A fully decked-out F8 SSD Plus can hold up to 64TB of data!

On the rear side of the NAS, you’ll find a single SODIMM RAM slot. TerraMaster ships the F8 SSD Plus with a 16GB DDR5 memory stick, though you can upgrade it to 32GB if your workloads require more RAM. That said, the lack of support for ECC memory is a real downer, and since the NAS has a single RAM slot, you’ll need to buy a 32GB stick instead of slotting in another 16GB kit and calling it a day.

As for the processor, you’re looking at an 8-core, 8-thread Intel i3-N305, which can handle most NAS-oriented tasks without crumbling under pressure. Plus, its low TDP of 9W makes it quite power efficient, and the dual 50mm fans under the enclosure are more than enough to keep the CPU and SSDs cool under extreme workloads, provided you fix the heatsinks on your drives.

Software and performance

Surprisingly great, for a proprietary OS