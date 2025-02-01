Most of the time, disagreements over which PC game is best stem from personal choices over the genre or content of the game in question. It's rare for games to be delivered in an unplayable state, or be absolutely terrible, as the developer wants to recoup their costs (and keep their reputation). But sometimes, the development cycle goes awry, and not every game can be an instant classic. But in spite of their flaws, some games are worth your time, even when they're terrible. Now, some of the PC games that could be on this list aren't playable anymore, so I stuck to ones you can still pick up because everyone should have a chance to experience their terrible splendor.

12 Homefront

Fight back against the occupying forces, as the United States gets invaded