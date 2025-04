There are many Task Manager alternatives out there, and I’ve used all the relevant ones, including Process Lasso, Process Explorer, and System Informer, but by far, my favorite is Task Manager DeLuxe. Here’s why this complex Task Manager replacement blew my mind, and I’m still using it.

Related 5 reasons to use Process Explorer instead of the default Task Manager on Windows Process Explorer has more features and helps you understand how your system works. You can also use it for troubleshooting.

Everything you need is in the main window

A real powerhouse at hand