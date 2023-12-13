Key Takeaways A Tetris game created in Excel showcases the power and versatility of the spreadsheet app.

Redditors speculate on how it was made, sparking discussion on Excel's capabilities and the Excel championship esport.

The impressive feat demonstrates Excel's evolution and leaves viewers anticipating a behind-the-scenes reveal.

If you're tired of reaching for Solitaire or Minesweeper while waiting for someone to reply to your email, it might be time to upgrade your workplace. A Reddit user has posted a video of themselves playing Tetris in Excel, and the weirdest part is that it looks surprisingly playable for a game created in a spreadsheet app.

A new way to use Microsoft Excel

Reddit user u/MehmetSalihKoten posted a video on the official Microsoft subreddit that shows the game being played. It seems to have everything present: you can use buttons to move the tetromino left and right, there's a button to drop a piece quicker, a button to spin the tetromino, a "next" preview, and even score tracking. The video doesn't show if you can perform a T-spin triple, but we'll forgive them if you can't.

Redditors have flocked to the thread, asking how MehmetSalihKoten managed to achieve this. However, the original poster hasn't discussed or even hinted at how they managed to recreate Tetris in Excel. This has led to other Redditors discussing how they believe it was created, and others bringing everyone's attention to the fact there's a Microsoft Excel World Championship esport.

While this is cool to see, it also shows how powerful Excel has become over the years. If the only memories you have of the program are trying to wrestle with its formulae, now might be a good time to check it out again and see what it can do. In fact, Excel recently got a formula debugger to help people figure out what's wrong with their logic.

Regardless of how much Excel has evolved over the years, this is still an amazing feat, and we can't wait to see if MehmetSalihKoten decides to pull back the curtain and show off how they did it. And as impressive as this is, one Redditor couldn't help but make an astute observation.