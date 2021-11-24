The 1TB Samsung 980 M.2 NVMe SSD is at its lowest price on Amazon right now

Black Friday is a great time to buy a new SSD or HDD, be it for replacing your older drive or simply for adding more storage to increase the overall capacity of your system. It’s also a good time to revisit our collection of the best M.2 SSDs to see which ones are available with healthy discounts. If you’re in the market to buy a new M.2 NVMe SSD, then we’ve got a great deal for you.

You can get a big discount on the Samsung 980 M.2 NVMe SSD right now on Amazon. This particular SSD is available in three storage variants and you can save a good amount of money on each one of them. The 1TB variant of the 980 SSD is what we think is the show-stopper right now. It’s available for just $99 on Amazon, down from its usual price of around $140. It’s the lowest it has ever been.

Samsung 980 M.2 NVMe SSD (1TB) The Samsung 980 M.2 NVMe SSD is currently at its lowest price on Amazon. This PCIe 3.0 SSD module is a solid option for those looking to build a new PC on a budget. Buy from Amazon

This PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD may not be the fastest one around, but it’s plenty for most users who’re looking to build a mid to high-end PC for gaming or other content creation workloads. It offers a decent read/write speed of up to 3,500MB/s and 3,000 MB/s respectively. It also comes with premium specs like hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption and a generous 5-year warranty.

Notably, the 500GB variant of this SSD is also available for just $60, down from its usual price of around $75. You can also grab the 250GB variant of the module for just $50, down from its usual price of around $60. We recommend picking up either the 500GB or the 1TB variant as high capacity variants tend to offer the most value for your money when it comes to storage drives.

We’re just getting started with all the Black Friday deals, so we suggest you stay tuned to our website for amazing deals over the weekend.