PC building can be a relatively drama-free affair. It’s never been easier to buy the parts and put them together yourself, but that doesn’t mean it’s always smooth sailing. The more tedious PC building tasks do get easier to deal with as you gain more experience with components, but it doesn’t make them any more enjoyable. These 5 tasks are some of the most difficult, but there are some ways to make them less painful.

5 Cable management

The least exciting part of a PC build