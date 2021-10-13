The 5G UW version of the Motorola Edge is coming to Verizon this week

Verizon has detailed the release of its variant of the Motorola Edge that’s coming exclusively to their network.

The Motorola Edge (2021) was released on September 2nd. It sports a 6.8″ 144hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, and 6GB or 8GB RAM depending on which storage option you go with. That unlocked model supports only the sub-6GHz 5G networks.

Verizon’s carrier-specific Motorola Edge will be nearly identical, but will support their millimeter-wave 5G as well, which Verizon calls “Ultra Wideband”. It includes support for Verizon’s newer C-band spectrum too.

Pricing appears to be decent as well, with full retail price set at $549.99 for the 128GB model. The 256GB unlocked model on Motorola’s website is currently on sale for $599.99.

Monthly cost works out to about $18.33/mo when financed via a Verizon Device Payment plan. Verizon will also offer the device for free (via bill credits over 24/30 months) if you buy it alongside a new line on one of their select “premium” Unlimited plans, no trade-in required. Those plans include the “Play More”, “Do More”, and “Get More” Unlimited plans.

In our preview of the Motorola Edge (2021) we noted that the device has lots of nice features like a 144hz display, numerous useful camera features like super slow motion video and “spot color”, and “Ready For”, a built-in desktop environment. The device features a whopping 5,000mAh battery which Motorola claims should last you up to 2 days of use. If it doesn’t, you can use their speedy 30W fast charger which is helpfully included in the box.

The Edge joins a long list of 5G UW devices from Verizon, including the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and other Motorola devices like the One 5G UW and the One 5G UW Ace.

Customers interested in the 5G UW Motorola Edge (2021) can purchase the device on Verizon starting October 14th.