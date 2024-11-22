Almost everyone knows how to navigate Windows 11 and use the basic features of the operating system to get work done on Windows. But most of the best features are hidden away deep within your settings menu or control panel, and sometimes they can only be accessed by shortcuts that you’d never think of using. So, follow along as we unearth 6 Windows 11 features that you probably didn't know about but could be using every day to work smarter and not harder.

6 Activate a window by hovering

Seamlessly jump between programs

The mouse 'hover' feature is something that you either love, hate, or have no idea it even exists. Nonetheless, this simple trick can let you seamlessly swap between different windows without needing to click, drag, or drop anything on your desktop. If you use a mouse for your PC or laptop, then this may not seem like a big deal; but if you're using a trackpad, then this can be a great feature to enable on your PC.

The mouse hover feature lets you bring windows to the front of your screen by simply hovering over them. While this may not seem revolutionary, it really does make your work and movements on Windows much more streamlined and lets you jump between windows that you are using by simply pointing at it with your mouse. To turn on this feature, go to your Control Panel, click on Ease of Access, then Change how your mouse works. You'll be able to activate this as well as any other mouse adjustments you may like while you're there.

5 Easy window layout shortcut

Change your window layout easily with this shortcut

If you’re like me and constantly have multiple tabs open, you're probably used to using Alt + Tab to jump between tabs, or dragging windows to the sides of your screen to fit more windows on your desktop to use programs in split-screen mode.

Using this simple shortcut, you can organize the different windows you have open in multiple different positions on your desktop with a few clicks of the keyboard.

Simply press the Win + Arrow key and you can easily move your Windows to a different position on your PC, making it easy to organize and minimize tabs on your desktop.

Using the Windows key and the right or left arrow key will move your tabs to the right, left, or center of your screen. Using the Window key and the up and down arrow will maximize or minimize your window respectively.

If you use the up and down arrow commands while your window is snapped to the side of your screen, it will halve the window, letting you place four tabs on your desktop at once. While this may be a bit cluttered on a laptop screen, if you have a larger monitor it can be extremely helpful for multitasking with different tabs open.

4 Taskbar shortcuts

Quick access to your most used programs

There's no doubt that the Windows Taskbar is a massive time saver, letting you pin all your favorite or most used programs at the bottom of your screen for easy access. If you are the kind of person who loves organizing your taskbar and desktop to be more efficient, then you will love this easy-to-use shortcut. Because, by simply using the Win + number key on your keyboard, you will automatically open the related taskbar application.

For instance, if you have your internet browser as the first application on your taskbar, you can use Win + 1 to instantly open it. This works for all the pinned programs on your taskbar, but it only supports up to Win + 9. This may not seem like that much of a time saver, but if you have to use a lot of different applications for work or school, it really helps to be able to quickly use the shortcut to open one or many applications with just a few key clicks. This is especially helpful for users who have the "hide my taskbar" setting enabled.

3 Dynamic Lock

An extra layer of security for your PC