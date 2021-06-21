The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 is $200 off in Best Buy deal

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 is a terrific convertible that’s made our list of best Chromebooks in both May and June. It’s a great device at its usual retail price, but today’s Best Buy deal makes the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 even more enticing. The retailer is slashing a whopping $200 off its list price, bringing it from $629 to $429. We’ve seen the device go lower than its usual price quite frequently, but it’s very rare that it gets this low, so this is a huge opportunity if you’ve been wanting to nag one.

The Chromebook Spin 713 packs an Intel Core i5-10310U CPU, which isn’t the most powerful processor out there, but more than enough for any Chromebook. On top of that, the 8GB of RAM make multitasking a lot easier, and 128GB of storage are also here to save all your school projects.

What really makes this Chromebook and out, though, is its display. The 13.5-inch panel packs a whopping 2256 x 1504 resolution, which is sharper than most devices at this price point. Plus, it’s a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is great for productivity, and it’s using a bright IPS panel for better visibility. It’s a great device for getting work done, especially for a student. Of course, the convertible form factor makes it versatile, and that sharp display is also great for watching movies.

There are a few more niceties with this device, including a backlit keyboard and Gorilla Glass covering both the touchscreen and touchpad, making them durable and smooth to the touch. It promises 10 hours of battery on a charge, and 30 minutes charging can get you four hours of use. As for ports, you get HDMI, two USB Type-C ports (with DisplayPort), and a USB Type-A port for older peripherals.

